TOKYO, Jan 26, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Japan LEO Shachu, Inc. ("Japan LEO Shachu", Head Office: Chuo City, Tokyo, President and CEO: Yudai Yamamoto), which was established by Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui", Head Office: Tokyo, President and CEO: Kenichi Hori), has implemented a third-party allocation of new shares, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. ("MHI", Head Office: Chiyoda City, Tokyo, President and CEO: Eisaku Ito) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation ("Mitsubishi Electric", Head Office: Chiyoda City, Tokyo, President and CEO: Kei Uruma) have conducted their subscription and investment procedures.The International Space Station (ISS) has hitherto been developed and operated by the governments of 15 countries participating in an intergovernmental agreement. Following the planned retirement of the ISS in 2030, development and operation of space stations in the post ISS era are expected to be led by the private sector. As private-sector activities related to post-ISS accelerate, market expansion is anticipated. Japan LEO Shachu was established in July 2024 as a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui with the aim of creating a new economy in low Earth orbit (LEO) by leveraging Japan's technology and industrial foundation. In April 2025, Japan LEO Shachu commenced development of the Japan Module, which will be connected to commercial space stations, with the objective of enabling Japan to secure commercial utilization opportunities in LEO, leveraging the nation's strengths in the technologies of Japanese Experiment Module "Kibo" on the ISS and New unmanned cargo transfer spacecraft "HTV-X."MHI has developed strong capabilities in spacecraft integration, space-environment durability, and human space habitation through its role as the prime contractor for the development of Japanese Experiment Module "Kibo", the overall system and Pressurized Module of HTV-X, and mass production of H-II Transfer Vehicle "KOUNOTORI (HTV)." Mitsubishi Electric also has extensive experience in developing key spacecraft modules such as the electronics module for "KOUNOTORI" and Service Module for HTV-X, and has strong technological expertise in rendezvous and docking operations through accurate determination and control of spacecraft position, velocity, and attitude in space. Mitsui was selected by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in 2023 to conduct a concept study for the development of the successor to Japan's science module, designed to dock with US commercial space stations. It will draw on its accumulated knowledge of and expertise in the LEO field to support the management of Japan LEO Shachu and the development of its business activities.With MHI and Mitsubishi Electric, both of which have long been engaged in Japan's space development with a wealth of achievements, joining as investors in Japan LEO Shachu, the development structure for the post ISS era will be further strengthened. Going forward, the four companies will contribute to improving Japan's presence in the international LEO economy through public private collaboration.Profile of Japan LEO Shachu, Inc.Name: Japan LEO Shachu, Inc.Headquarters: 2-1-1 Nihonbashi Muromachi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 103-0022, JapanRepresentative: Yudai Yamamoto, Representative Director, CEOFounded: July 2024Business Activities: Development of a commercial cargo resupply vehicle, the Japan Module, and utilization of low Earth orbit technologiesWebsite: https://japan-leo-shachu.com/en/