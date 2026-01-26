Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Canadian Metals Inc. (CSE: CME) ("CME" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all matters presented for approval at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting (the "AGSM") of shareholders held on January 22, 2026, including:

Setting the number of directors at five (5);

The election of Michel Gagnon, Yves Rougerie, Maxime Lemieux, Paolo Cattelan and Martin Walter as directors of the Company;

The re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company;

Approval of the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan;

Approval of the continuance of the Company from the provincial jurisdiction of the Business Corporations Act (Quebec) to the federal jurisdiction of the Canada Business Corporations Act. (the "Continuance"); and

Approval of the change of the Company's corporate name to "Silver Acadia Exploration Inc." (the "Name Change").

Subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), the Company expects the Continuance and the Name Change to take place on or about February 12, 2026, for which updates shall be provided by way of new releases.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals Inc. (CSE: CME) is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in key commodities and safe jurisdictions. The Company currently holds over 250 km² of highly prospective land in New Brunswick, Canada. These projects are located within and adjacent to the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) and are 100%-owned. The properties cover a range of geological target types typical of the Appalachian Orogenic environment, including silver-lead-zinc VMS, structurally controlled gold, porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum, antimony-gold-arsenic associated with intrusions, and skarn-type lead-zinc-copper-silver mineralization.

