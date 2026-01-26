Thunderful Group AB: Announcement from extraordinary general meeting in Thunderful Group AB (publ) held on 26 January 2026

Thunderful Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has held an extraordinary general meeting on 26 January 2026. A summary of the resolutions made at the general meeting follows below. All resolutions have been made with the required majority and in accordance with the proposals presented to the meeting.

Resolution on amendment of the articles of association

The extraordinary general meeting resolved to approve the Board's resolution on 19 December 2025 to increase the Company's share capital of up to SEK 3,500,000 through a directed share issue of up to 350,000,000 shares to Atari SA (the "Directed Share Issue"). SEK 0.10 shall be paid for each share, whereby the amount exceeding the quota value of the share shall be allocated to the non-restricted share premium reserve. In the resolution regarding the Directed Share Issue, the votes and shares held by Atari SA were not taken into account, to ensure compliance with good practice on the stock market.

Subscription for the shares shall be made by signing a separate subscription list no later than 27 January 2026. Payment shall be made three banking days after the issuance of a settlement note. Payment shall be made in cash.

Through the Directed Share Issue, the Company will receive issue proceeds of approximately SEK 35 million, before deduction of costs attributable to the Directed Share Issue. For further information regarding the Directed Share Issue, please refer to the press releases published on the Company's website on 19 December 2025.

The decisions in their entirety

