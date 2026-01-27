Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Commences Full-Scale Hard-Rock Lithium Extraction and Stockpile Build-Out at Sierra Leone Mining Site

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 27, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a developer of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, today announced the commencement of full-scale extraction activity at its mining site as the Company accelerates production readiness and long-term supply initiatives.

With operations now underway, Elektros has deployed its on-site team to begin extracting and gathering hard-rock lithium material. The Company is actively collecting mined material into secured sacks, enabling efficient handling, storage, and movement as Elektros builds a growing, organized stockpile intended to support future logistics and export planning.

"Our team is on the ground with sleeves rolled up and we are moving forward with full extraction and accumulation," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We are focused on gathering hard-rock lithium in an efficient and disciplined way-bagging and stockpiling material so we can accelerate our operational momentum and position the Company to meet a market where demand continues to evolve."

Elektros believes lithium remains one of the world's most essential strategic minerals, supporting the global transition toward electrification. Lithium is a key material used in rechargeable batteries that power electric vehicles, grid-scale energy storage systems, and next-generation clean-energy technologies.

The Company expects to continue expanding its accumulation efforts on site as it prepares for freight-readiness and seeks to build as much stockpiled material as possible. Elektros intends to provide shareholders with additional updates as operational milestones are achieved.

Selected Industry Quotes on Lithium

Elon Musk (as reported by Utility Dive, Apr. 2022): "Do you like minting money? Well, the lithium business is for you."

Elon Musk (as reported by Business Insider, Jul. 2022): "Insane" costs and that anyone who enters the refining business basically gets a "license to print money."

Reuters (Apr. 2023): A lithium-ion EV battery pack on average contains about 8 kg of lithium.

Reuters (Dec. 2025): "Fortunately for lithium producers, the metal is the material of choice for power-grid storage batteries, a rapidly growing source of demand."

Benzinga (Dec. 2025): The lithium market is showing signs of a long-awaited recovery.

Bloomberg (Mar. 2018): Lithium could be a lifeline for oil majors as the energy industry shifts toward lower-polluting alternatives to fossil fuels.

Financial Times (Feb. 2024): Albemarle said it now expects 2030 global lithium demand to be about 3.3 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent, still roughly triple 2023 levels.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's business plan includes exploration, development, and the eventual export of hard-rock lithium to lithium refineries in the United States.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Contact:

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For additional information, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-commences-full-scale-hard-rock-lithium-extraction-and-stockpile-build-out-at-si-1130901