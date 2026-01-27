Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) (the "Company"), a premium spirits holding company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits, Inc. has officially registered Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon Whiskey with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), authorizing sales throughout the state of Texas.

Texas will serve as the first official state in which Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon Whiskey will be available for sale, marking a significant milestone in the Company's strategic expansion and brand development roadmap.

In tandem with the TABC registration, the Company plans to launch Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon Whiskey across several of Texas' largest and most influential metropolitan markets, including Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. These markets were selected based on their strong premium bourbon demand, robust hospitality industries, and favorable consumer trends supporting high-quality spirits brands.

Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission Approved Label

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7040/281766_mr%20cliffs%20label.jpg

Additionally, Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits is actively developing an e-commerce platform that will allow consumers to purchase Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon Whiskey online for delivery throughout the state of Texas, subject to applicable laws and regulations. This direct-to-consumer initiative is intended to complement traditional on-premise and retail distribution while expanding brand reach and accessibility.

As the Texas launch progresses, the Company is already advancing plans to expand Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon Whiskey into additional states and major metropolitan markets, reinforcing Chilco River Holdings' commitment to building scalable, premium spirits brands with long-term shareholder value.

About Chilco River Holdings, Inc.

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: CRVH) is a beverage holding company focused on the acquisition, development, marketing, and distribution of premium alcohol brands. The Company seeks to build long-term shareholder value through strategic expansion.

About Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits, Inc.

Mr. Cliff's Premium Spirits is a premium bourbon brand rooted in American tradition, craftsmanship, and heritage. Founded on an original family recipe passed down through generations, Mr. Cliff's Premium Bourbon Whiskey is crafted using traditional bourbon-making methods and carefully selected ingredients to deliver a rich, smooth, and approachable drinking experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, market conditions, distribution execution, regulatory matters, and general business risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

