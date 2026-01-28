Anzeige
Skanska AB: Skanska divests the office building Equilibrium 2 in Bucharest, Romania, for EUR 37M, about SEK 400M

Skanska has divested the second phase of the Equilibrium office complex in Bucharest, Romania, for EUR 37M, about SEK 400M. The buyer is Magyar Posta Takarék Real Estate Investment Fund, managed by Gránit Asset Management. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the first quarter of 2026. The transfer of the property is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The second building, completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, offers approximately 20,000 square meters of premium leasable office space across eleven floors. It is distinguished by its forward-looking approach to sustainability, inclusive design and digital connectivity, validated by LEED Platinum, Access4you Silver and WiredScore Platinum certifications. The building is almost 50 percent leased.

The office complex, which consists of two phases, has become a landmark in the Northern part of the capital, being located right at the entrance to the most vibrant office submarket, Floreasca-Barbu Vacarescu, often called the new Central Business District in Bucharest. It offers 3,500 square meters of accessible green space, sustainable solutions, and is designed to focus on flexibility.

The first building of the complex, delivered in 2019, was sold in April 2025 to Gordiusz Private Equity Fund, managed by Gránit Asset Management.

For further information please contact:

Anna Wisniewska, Vice President Communications and Marketing, Skanska Commercial Development Europe, tel +48 797 019 460

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

Skanska Group uses its knowledge and foresight to shape the way people live, work, and connect. We are one of the world's largest construction and project development companies, with 2024 revenue totaling SEK 177 billion. We operate across select markets in the Nordics, Europe and USA. Together with our customers and the collective expertise of our approximately 26,300 teammates, we create innovative and sustainable solutions that support healthy living beyond our lifetime.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
