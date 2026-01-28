Skanska AB: Skanska divests the office building Equilibrium 2 in Bucharest, Romania, for EUR 37M, about SEK 400M

Skanska has divested the second phase of the Equilibrium office complex in Bucharest, Romania, for EUR 37M, about SEK 400M. The buyer is Magyar Posta Takarék Real Estate Investment Fund, managed by Gránit Asset Management. The transaction will be recorded by Skanska Commercial Development Europe in the first quarter of 2026. The transfer of the property is scheduled for the first quarter of 2026.

The second building, completed in the fourth quarter of 2022, offers approximately 20,000 square meters of premium leasable office space across eleven floors. It is distinguished by its forward-looking approach to sustainability, inclusive design and digital connectivity, validated by LEED Platinum, Access4you Silver and WiredScore Platinum certifications. The building is almost 50 percent leased.

The office complex, which consists of two phases, has become a landmark in the Northern part of the capital, being located right at the entrance to the most vibrant office submarket, Floreasca-Barbu Vacarescu, often called the new Central Business District in Bucharest. It offers 3,500 square meters of accessible green space, sustainable solutions, and is designed to focus on flexibility.

The first building of the complex, delivered in 2019, was sold in April 2025 to Gordiusz Private Equity Fund, managed by Gránit Asset Management.

