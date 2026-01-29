Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 29, 2026. Interroll was able to achieve solid profitability for the full financial year 2025. Despite a persistently challenging global economic environment and the strong Swiss franc, the company expects its EBIT margin to come in only slightly below previous year. While sales declined, order intake increased significantly compared to 2024, supported by a rebound in e commerce related demand in the second half year.
After a period of subdued activity, the E-commerce-related end markets, in particular Courier, Express & Parcel (CEP), Fashion & Retail and Food & Beverage, showed signs of a rebound, with leading players resuming investments in logistics automation, driven by an improved service-level and compensating for labor shortages. This development became a key growth driver in the Americas, with record sales in Brazil, a strategic sorter order in Mexico and robust growth in the United States across conveyor and high-speed sorting applications.
Interroll's full 2025 Annual Report, including final audited figures for 2025 will be presented at the annual media conference on March 12, 2026.
Heinz Hössli, CFO and member of the Group Management since April 2020, has decided to leave the company to assume the CFO position at a larger Swiss listed industrial company. He will step down from his role at the end of June 2026, ensuring an orderly transition. Markus Asch, CEO, said: "While we deeply regret his decision, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Heinz Hössli for his exceptional dedication and his significant contributions to the company over the past six years. As CFO, he has played a key role in strengthening our financial leadership and enhancing transparency for the capital markets. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Group Management, I would like to thank him sincerely and wish him every success in his future role." The search for a successor has been initiated, and the market will be informed in due course.
Press release as PDF
Contacts
Heinz Hössli
Interroll shares
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2267456
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2267456 29-Jan-2026 CET/CEST