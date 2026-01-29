Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Turnaround in order intake, supported by a recovery in e-commerce



29-Jan-2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, January 29, 2026. Interroll was able to achieve solid profitability for the full financial year 2025. Despite a persistently challenging global economic environment and the strong Swiss franc, the company expects its EBIT margin to come in only slightly below previous year. While sales declined, order intake increased significantly compared to 2024, supported by a rebound in e commerce related demand in the second half year. Order intake rose by 5.1% to CHF 545.3 million (previous year: CHF 519.5 million), or by 9.2% in local currencies; 2025 was characterized by the strong negative currency impact and despite the turnaround in order intake, the absence of large-scale project orders.

rose by 5.1% to CHF 545.3 million (previous year: CHF 519.5 million), or by 9.2% in local currencies; 2025 was characterized by the strong negative currency impact and despite the turnaround in order intake, the absence of large-scale project orders. Sales decreased by 2.5% to CHF 514.2 million (previous year: CHF 527.1 million), but increased by 1.4% in local currencies; sales momentum improved in the second half, supported by improved sales efficiency on products and by the seasonal nature of the project business, but to a lesser extent, given the low order backlog at the beginning of the year and lack of major project orders in the first half year.

decreased by 2.5% to CHF 514.2 million (previous year: CHF 527.1 million), but increased by 1.4% in local currencies; sales momentum improved in the second half, supported by improved sales efficiency on products and by the seasonal nature of the project business, but to a lesser extent, given the low order backlog at the beginning of the year and lack of major project orders in the first half year. EBIT margin for 2025 is expected to be only slightly below the previous year's level, based on preliminary (unaudited) figures, despite increased investments in R&D and marketing to support future growth and innovation After a period of subdued activity, the E-commerce-related end markets, in particular Courier, Express & Parcel (CEP), Fashion & Retail and Food & Beverage, showed signs of a rebound, with leading players resuming investments in logistics automation, driven by an improved service-level and compensating for labor shortages. This development became a key growth driver in the Americas, with record sales in Brazil, a strategic sorter order in Mexico and robust growth in the United States across conveyor and high-speed sorting applications.



The Airport end market continued to develop well, supported by strong project execution and sustained demand for airport infrastructure solutions. Growth was mainly driven by the continued rollout of modern security lanes, where Interroll benefited from its leading global position in conveyor and drive solutions for tray and baggage handling, supported by high throughput requirements and the need for reliable, energy-efficient operation at screening systems.



In the Battery segment, Interroll achieved important milestones by securing the first overseas order from one of the world's largest lithium-ion battery manufacturers, followed by additional orders, marking a significant step into this growing technology segment.



By contrast, the Industrial Manufacturing and Automotive end markets remained weak, reflecting the still challenging macroeconomic environment and continued investment restraint. Interroll's full 2025 Annual Report, including final audited figures for 2025 will be presented at the annual media conference on March 12, 2026. Heinz Hössli, CFO and member of the Group Management since April 2020, has decided to leave the company to assume the CFO position at a larger Swiss listed industrial company. He will step down from his role at the end of June 2026, ensuring an orderly transition. Markus Asch, CEO, said: "While we deeply regret his decision, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Heinz Hössli for his exceptional dedication and his significant contributions to the company over the past six years. As CFO, he has played a key role in strengthening our financial leadership and enhancing transparency for the capital markets. On behalf of the Board of Directors and Group Management, I would like to thank him sincerely and wish him every success in his future role." The search for a successor has been initiated, and the market will be informed in due course. Press release as PDF Contacts Markus Asch, CEO Heinz Hössli, CFO +41 91 850 26 00 +41 91 850 25 44 m.asch@interroll.com h.hoessli@interroll.com Heinz Hössli

Investor Relations

Via Gorelle 3 ¦ 6592 Sant'Antonino ¦ Switzerland

+41 91 850 25 44

investor.relations@interroll.com

www.interroll.com Interroll shares

The registered shares of Interroll Holding AG are traded in the Main Standard of the SIX Swiss Exchange under the security number 637289.



About Interroll

The Interroll Group is the world's leading provider of material handling solutions. The company was founded in 1959 and has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since 1997. Interroll supplies system integrators and plant engineers with a comprehensive range of platform-based products and services in the categories "Rollers" (conveyor rollers), "Drives" (motors and drives for conveyor systems), "Conveyors & Sorters" (conveyors and sorters) and "Pallet Handling" (pallet conveying and storage). Interroll solutions are used in express and postal services, e-commerce, airports, food & beverage, fashion, automotive and other industries. The company counts leading brands such as Amazon, Bosch, Coca-Cola, DHL, Nestlé, Procter & Gamble, Siemens, Walmart and Zalando among its users. Headquartered in Switzerland, Interroll has a global network of 35 companies with sales of CHF 527.1 million and around 2,300 employees (average number of employees in 2024).

End of Inside Information