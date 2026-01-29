Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026
Warum Kupfer und Silber aus Nevada plötzlich wieder im Fokus stehen könnten
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
28.01.26 | 16:19
25,190 Euro
-0,24 % -0,060
PR Newswire
29.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
Skanska and Entra invests about NOK 1.8 billion, about SEK 1.7 billion, in a new office project in Oslo, Norway

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska invests in the office project Christian Krohgs gate 2, in Oslo, Norway. The total project investment is about NOK 1.8 bn, about SEK 1.7 bn. The project will be executed in a 50/50 joint venture with Entra. The construction contract is worth NOK 900M, about SEK 830M, which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the first quarter of 2026.

The project comprises the redevelopment and expansion of existing office and commercial buildings in Christian Krohgs gate 2, covering 21,200 square meters, close to Oslo Central Station. Following the redevelopment, the property will offer modern and flexible office space with strong public transport connections.

The project has high climate and environmental ambitions, including a target of BREEAM-NOR v6.0 Very Good, fossil-free construction site and a significant reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from materials compared with a reference building. The partners are also working to achieve low waste volumes, a high degree of reuse and energy solutions that can lift the building to energy class A.

Construction work will begin in the second quarter of 2026 with a completion targeted around year-end 2029/2030.

Synnøve Lyssand Sandberg, Managing Director, Skanska Commercial Development Norway AS, tel +47 934 44 430

Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94

Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

© 2026 PR Newswire
