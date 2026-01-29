Das Instrument B2C US17888H1032 CIVITAS RES INC DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2026The instrument B2C US17888H1032 CIVITAS RES INC DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2026Das Instrument TZ7 JP3553200001 TOHO CO. LTD. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2026The instrument TZ7 JP3553200001 TOHO CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.01.2026Das Instrument OCI US00089H1068 ACS A.DE C.ADR 1/5/EO-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2026The instrument OCI US00089H1068 ACS A.DE C.ADR 1/5/EO-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2026Das Instrument WRE1 AU0000090060 EUROPA MET. LTD DEF. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2026The instrument WRE1 AU0000090060 EUROPA MET. LTD DEF. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.01.2026Das Instrument F9H AU000000AHF7 AUSTRALIAN DAIRY NUT.GRP. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2026The instrument F9H AU000000AHF7 AUSTRALIAN DAIRY NUT.GRP. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 29.01.2026Das Instrument 2ZT1 FR0014011O84 ACHETER-LOUER EO 112,- EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 29.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.01.2026The instrument 2ZT1 FR0014011O84 ACHETER-LOUER EO 112,- EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 29.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 30.01.2026