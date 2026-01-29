

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) reported a profit for fourth quarter of $274.76 million



The company's earnings totaled $274.76 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $238.38 billion, or $1.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $343.32 million or $2.51 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $2.099 billion from $1.929 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $274.76 Mln. vs. $238.38 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.01 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $2.099 Bln vs. $1.929 Bln last year.



