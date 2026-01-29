Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) ("Bravada" or the "Company") reports that at the Company's annual general meeting held on January 27, 2026, the shareholders resolved to:

Elect incumbent directors: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Lawrence Page, K.C., Michael Rowley, G. Ross McDonald, John Kerr and Nigel Bunting.

Reappoint Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditor of Bravada.

Approve the Company's 2026 rolling incentive stock option plan pursuant to which a maximum of 10% of the issued shares will be reserved for issuance under the plan.

Ratify and confirm the Company's shareholder rights plan containing the terms and conditions set forth in the shareholder rights plan agreement dated January 26, 2023 between the Company and Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the "Rights Plan") for an additional three years (until the conclusion of the 2029 annual meeting of shareholders). The Rights Plan was adopted to ensure the fair treatment of all Bravada shareholders in the event of an unsolicited take-over bid for the outstanding common shares of the Company. In the event that a take-over bid should occur, the Rights Plan provides a mechanism to ensure that shareholders have adequate time to properly evaluate and assess it without facing undue pressure or coercion. The Rights Plan also provides the board of directors with additional time to consider any take-over bid and, if applicable, to explore alternative transactions in order to maximize shareholder value. Accordingly, the Rights Plan is not designed to prevent take-over bids that treat the Company's shareholders fairly. A copy of the Rights Plan is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

At the board of directors meeting held following the annual general meeting, the directors resolved to:

Reappoint the following officers: Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. as President, Lawrence Page, K.C. as Chairman, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer, Arie Page as Corporate Secretary and Jay Oness, VP Corporate Development.

Grant incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase an aggregate 10,000,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.115 per share exercisable for a period of five years. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Bravada's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Bravada

Bravada is a long-established exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Utilizing a modified joint-venture business model, Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA study conducted in 2022 on a Phase I portion of the Wind Mountain deposit, and additional Phases are being evaluated for the project as part of an ongoing Pre-Feasibility Assessment. In addition, the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its other exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company has signed 33 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 20 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has eight projects in its portfolio, consisting of 782 claims for approximately 6,329 ha in two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed.

Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, answering investors commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Director, President, Bravada Gold Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for the company's projects, and the availability of financing for the company's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Bravada Gold Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282001

Source: Bravada Gold Corporation