

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp. (DOV), a diversified manufacturer, on Thursday reported higher net income in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $274.77 million from $238.38 million in the previous year.



Earnings per share were $2.01 versus $1.72 last year.



On the adjusted basis, net income rose to $343.33 million from $304.63 million in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share were $2.51 versus $2.20 last year.



On average, eighteen analysts had expected the company to report $2.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating earnings surged to $345.30 million from $295.06 million in the prior year.



Revenue increased to $2.10 billion from $1.93 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, Dover expected full year 2026 earnings per share in the range of $8.95 to $9.15, while on an adjusted basis, earnings per share are projected to be $10.45 to $10.65.



For the full year 2026, revenue growth is expected to be 5 to 7 percent, with organic growth of 3 to 5 percent.



In the pre-market trading, Dover is 2.53% higher at $211.11 on the New York Stock Exchange.



