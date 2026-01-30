

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (NFR.F) announced earnings for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY22.921 billion, or JPY79.28 per share. This compares with JPY30.538 billion, or JPY102.69 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to JPY653.955 billion from JPY647.441 billion last year.



Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY22.921 Bln. vs. JPY30.538 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY79.28 vs. JPY102.69 last year. -Revenue: JPY653.955 Bln vs. JPY647.441 Bln last year.



