

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $844.6 million, or $7.86 per share. This compares with $917.7 million, or $8.06 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.248 billion or $11.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $3.884 billion from $3.789 billion last year.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



