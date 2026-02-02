Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 887771 | ISIN: FR0000131104 | Ticker-Symbol: BNP
Tradegate
02.02.26 | 09:04
90,05 Euro
-0,90 % -0,82
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BNP PARIBAS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
90,0190,0509:06
90,0190,0509:06
Actusnews Wire
02.02.2026 08:23 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vusion: Termination of a Liquidity Contract with BNP FINANCIAL MARKETS and Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

February 2, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, announces the termination on January 30, 2026, after close of the liquidity contract entrusted to BNP FINANCIAL MARKETS since February 3, 2025.

At termination, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 18,202 shares
  • €71,179 in cash

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2025, on the liquidity account:

  • 11,619 shares
  • €1,108,961 in cash

At implementation of the liquidity contract on February 3, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

  • 11,550 shares
  • €1,305,487 in cash

Implementation of a new liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

Starting from February 2, 2026, and for a duration of one year, tacitly renewable, Vusion entered into a new liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF on its ordinary shares (listed on Euronext), in accordance with market practices as permitted by the regulations.

For the implementation of the new contract, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • 18,202 shares
  • €571,179 in cash

About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJydZp1vYZnHymubaJiZnGpsaZeVxGGcaGibyWJwaJnKm2xomJhkmpjLZnJnmGZr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96315-vusion_pr_termination-and-implementation-of-a-liquidity-contract-with-natixis-oddo-bhf_en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.