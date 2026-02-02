Vusion: Termination of a Liquidity Contract with BNP FINANCIAL MARKETS and Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

February 2, 2026 - Vusion (VU - FR0010282822), the global leader in AI-powered solutions for physical retail, announces the termination on January 30, 2026, after close of the liquidity contract entrusted to BNP FINANCIAL MARKETS since February 3, 2025.

At termination, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

18,202 shares

€71,179 in cash

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on December 31, 2025, on the liquidity account:

11,619 shares

€1,108,961 in cash

At implementation of the liquidity contract on February 3, 2025, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

11,550 shares

€1,305,487 in cash

Implementation of a new liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF

Starting from February 2, 2026, and for a duration of one year, tacitly renewable, Vusion entered into a new liquidity contract with Natixis ODDO BHF on its ordinary shares (listed on Euronext), in accordance with market practices as permitted by the regulations.

For the implementation of the new contract, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

18,202 shares

€571,179 in cash

About Vusion

Vusion (formerly VusionGroup) is the global leader in AI-powered digitalization solutions for physical commerce, serving over 350 major retail groups in the world.

The group develops technologies that bring together the Internet of Things (IoT), data, and artificial intelligence (AI) to power Connected Commerce - transforming physical stores into intelligent, efficient, and sustainable environments for retailers, associates, and shoppers. It provides stores with solutions for operational excellence, local ecommerce, data-driven commerce, and retail media & shopper experiences. Through its integrated ecosystem, comprised of three layers, Vusion Intelligence, Vusion Connect, and Vusion Retail IoT, Vusion delivers the Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) for retail, helping the industry unlock higher performance, better experiences, and more responsible growth.

A pioneer in Positive Commerce, Vusion is committed to building a more sustainable, transparent, and human-centered retail future. The company supports the United Nations Global Compact initiative and has received a Platinum Sustainability Rating from EcoVadis, the world's reference for business sustainability ratings.

Vusion is listed in compartment A of Euronext Paris and is a member of the SBF120 Index.

Ticker: VU - ISIN code: FR0010282822 - Reuters: VU.PA - Bloomberg: VU.FP

www.vusion.com

