Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
KI für Verteidigung: Der Countdown zu einer der heißesten AI-Hightech-Stories 2026 beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
02.02.26 | 09:55
5,600 Euro
-1,75 % -0,100
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,6005,95010:50
Dow Jones News
02.02.2026 09:03 Uhr
194 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Feb-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 30 January 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 13 November 2025. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      15,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    509.50p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     500.00p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 505.2718p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,989,434 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,057,016.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
purchased         price    (UK Time)      reference number   venue 
             (GBp share) 
844            506.50     08:16:35      00078912916TRLO0   XLON 
449            504.00     08:37:21      00078913941TRLO0   XLON 
2             505.00     08:53:56      00078914461TRLO0   XLON 
625            504.50     08:56:36      00078914586TRLO0   XLON 
347            504.50     08:56:36      00078914587TRLO0   XLON 
19            500.00     09:29:37      00078915530TRLO0   XLON 
456            500.00     09:33:13      00078915652TRLO0   XLON 
140            500.00     09:47:10      00078916146TRLO0   XLON 
33            500.00     09:47:10      00078916147TRLO0   XLON 
14            500.00     09:51:18      00078916246TRLO0   XLON 
191            500.00     09:51:18      00078916247TRLO0   XLON 
906            500.50     10:12:16      00078916867TRLO0   XLON 
785            500.50     10:55:26      00078917972TRLO0   XLON 
795            502.00     11:20:00      00078918397TRLO0   XLON 
222            502.50     12:28:45      00078920812TRLO0   XLON 
589            502.50     12:28:45      00078920813TRLO0   XLON 
811            501.00     12:37:07      00078920981TRLO0   XLON 
190            503.00     13:33:52      00078922522TRLO0   XLON 
113            505.00     13:51:31      00078922964TRLO0   XLON 
368            505.00     13:51:31      00078922965TRLO0   XLON 
51            505.00     13:51:31      00078922966TRLO0   XLON 
823            504.50     13:53:21      00078922999TRLO0   XLON 
238            506.50     13:56:36      00078923081TRLO0   XLON 
785            509.50     14:11:36      00078923374TRLO0   XLON 
86            509.50     14:16:52      00078923470TRLO0   XLON 
868            509.50     14:16:52      00078923471TRLO0   XLON 
916            509.50     14:38:45      00078924029TRLO0   XLON 
137            508.50     14:56:26      00078924607TRLO0   XLON 
800            508.50     14:56:26      00078924608TRLO0   XLON 
356            508.00     15:15:26      00078925546TRLO0   XLON 
111            508.00     15:15:26      00078925547TRLO0   XLON 
106            509.00     15:40:46      00078927061TRLO0   XLON 
41            508.50     15:42:25      00078927199TRLO0   XLON 
84            508.50     15:42:25      00078927200TRLO0   XLON 
278            508.50     15:42:25      00078927201TRLO0   XLON 
859            508.50     15:51:05      00078927550TRLO0   XLON 
245            509.00     15:53:06      00078927641TRLO0   XLON 
307            509.00     15:53:06      00078927642TRLO0   XLON 
10            508.50     15:57:51      00078927888TRLO0   XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)         cosec@molten.vc  
  
Goodbody Stockbrokers               +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington 
William Hall 
  
Deutsche Numis                  +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                 molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies. It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025. For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 416755 
EQS News ID:  2269056 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2269056&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 02, 2026 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.