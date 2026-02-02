Hotel Fast SSE AB: Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) has completed the divestment of the subsidiary Property Lund AB

Hotel Fast SSE AB (publ) ("Hotel Fast" or the "Company") announces that the divestment of the subsidiary Property Lund AB to Daimyo Ekstra 123 AS (the "Buyer"), which was announced on 20 January 2026, has now been completed and that closing has occurred.

On 20 January 2026, the Company, through its subsidiary BidCo Vega AB, entered into a share transfer agreement regarding the sale of all shares in Property Lund AB. The transaction comprised the operations of First Hotel Planetstaden in Lund as well as the properties constituting the group's main assets.

The transfer was based on an agreed property value of SEK 265,000,000. The purchase price was subject to purchase price adjustments and is expected to be used in all material respects to settle the group's external debts, which only can be settled following an agreement on write-downs with the creditors.

The Board of Directors continues its review of strategic alternatives for the Company.

