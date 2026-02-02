

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DaVita Inc. (DVA) released a profit for fourth quarter of $234.21 million



The company's earnings totaled $234.21 million, or $3.29 per share. This compares with $259.32 million, or $3.09 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DaVita Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.40 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.7% to $3.61 billion from $3.29 billion last year.



DaVita Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $234.21 Mln. vs. $259.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.29 vs. $3.09 last year. -Revenue: $3.61 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.



Full yr guidance $13.60 TO $15.00



