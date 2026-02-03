Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.02.2026
WKN: A0F640 | ISIN: GI000A0F6407 | Ticker-Symbol: C8V
Tradegate
29.01.26 | 11:23
0,290 Euro
-2,88 % -0,009
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
03.02.2026 11:26 Uhr
111 Leser
William Hill Italy and Hacksaw Gaming Announce New Partnership

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces an extended partnership with William Hill. Through the partnership, a series of Hacksaw's hit games have been made available to William Hill's customers in Italy. The launch further builds on the long-standing partnership between the companies, with Hacksaw content already available to William Hill players in both Spain and the UK.

Players in Italy can enjoy top-performing titles such as Duel at Dawn, Eye of the Panda, Fist of Destruction, Le Bandit, and Ze Zeus, known for their standout mechanics, distinctive artwork, and immersive gameplay experiences.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:
"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with William Hill into Italy. This underscores our commitment to successfully grow with our customers across markets where we can provide our high-quality content to more players."

For more information, please contact:
E-mail: ir@hacksawgroup.com

About Hacksaw
Hacksaw AB (publ) is a B2B technology platform and game development company. The scalable and modular platform, built on a modern code base, enables rapid development and distribution of games. Games developed by Hacksaw comprise digital slots, scratch cards, and instant win games. We operate across the whole B2B iGaming value chain, from game development to distribution and our customers comprise some of the largest private and state-owned iGaming operators in the industry. Hacksaw's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (HACK).

Attachments
William Hill Italy and Hacksaw Gaming Announce New Partnership

SOURCE: Hacksaw



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/william-hill-italy-and-hacksaw-gaming-announce-new-partnership-1132954

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
