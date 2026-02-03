William Hill Italy and Hacksaw Gaming Announce New Partnership

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Hacksaw (STO:HACK) - Hacksaw Gaming announces an extended partnership with William Hill. Through the partnership, a series of Hacksaw's hit games have been made available to William Hill's customers in Italy. The launch further builds on the long-standing partnership between the companies, with Hacksaw content already available to William Hill players in both Spain and the UK.

Players in Italy can enjoy top-performing titles such as Duel at Dawn, Eye of the Panda, Fist of Destruction, Le Bandit, and Ze Zeus, known for their standout mechanics, distinctive artwork, and immersive gameplay experiences.

Marcus Cordes, Operational CEO of Hacksaw Gaming:

"We're thrilled to extend our partnership with William Hill into Italy. This underscores our commitment to successfully grow with our customers across markets where we can provide our high-quality content to more players."

