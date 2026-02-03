Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - ZeroStack Corp. (NASDAQ: ZSTK) (the "Company"), the first Nasdaq-listed, AI-focused asset management company, today announced that it has earned, in staking rewards (the "Staking Rewards"), its first one million in 0G tokens (the native asset of the 0G decentralized artificial intelligence ("AI") operating system applications (each, a "0G Token" and, together, the "0G Tokens")) from its holdings of 0G Tokens since staking activities commenced on January 21, 2026, reflecting a current annual percentage yield ("APY") of approximately 21%. The U.S.-dollar equivalent is approximately $840,000 for the period between January 21, 2026 and February 2, 2026 or approximately $60,000 per day based on the average price of the 0G Token during this period of $0.84 per 0G Token. The per day staking reward equivalent is approximately 70,000 0G Tokens or approximately 25 million 0G Tokens per annum.

The Staking Rewards were earned through the Company's participation in the 0G network's staking protocol, which compensates 0G Token holders for supporting network operations and security. The Company views this milestone as an important indicator of its digital asset strategy and its ability to deploy capital into yield-generating AI-focused assets under current network conditions.

"This milestone demonstrates the beginning of our ability to deploy digital assets in a disciplined way that can generate yield over time," said Daniel Reis-Faria, Chief Executive Officer. "By staking our 0G Token position, we are supporting the underlying network while earning protocol-based rewards, consistent with our broader objective of building long-term shareholder value."

The reported 21% APY reflects current network conditions and protocol-level reward mechanics and should not be viewed as fixed, guaranteed, or indicative of future results. Staking yields may fluctuate and could decrease materially or be eliminated due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to:

changes in network participation rates or total staked supply;

modifications to protocol reward structures or governance decisions;

smart contract or protocol-level risks;

market price volatility of the underlying digital assets;

technical, security, or operational risks affecting the blockchain network; and

regulatory developments or changes in applicable laws and guidance.

Actual returns realized by the Company may differ significantly from current estimates, and there can be no assurance that the Company will continue to earn staking rewards at current levels or at all.

About ZeroStack Corp.

ZeroStack Corp. is the first Nasdaq-listed asset management company focused on providing exposure to decentralized AI. The Company also operates a global pharmaceutical distribution business through its wholly owned subsidiary, Phatebo GmbH. For more information, visit https://zerostack.ai/

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections about future events at the time, and thus involve uncertainty and risk. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "will," "could," "would," "should," "may," "plan," "estimate," "intend," "predict," "potential," "continue," and the negatives of these words and other similar words or expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various and risks and uncertainties, including those described under section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 24, 2025 and in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 5, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in the Company's filings with the SEC. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available to the Company (or to third parties making the forward-looking statements).

