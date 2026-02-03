Perpetuals.com Powers BayesShield AI with NVIDIA Hardware to Block 92% of Losing Retail Trades in Major Backtest Victory

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Perpetuals.com Ltd. (Nasdaq:PDC) ("Perpetuals.com" or the "Company"), a regulated financial technology company combining blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading, today announced the successful completion of a BayesShield AI pilot program(the "BayesShield AI Pilot Program"). The pilot has demonstrated the system's ability to filter out 92% of losing retail trades in the BTC-USD-PERP perpetual futures market, based on backtesting against a full year of actual retail trading data.

The BayesShield AI Pilot Program validated the Company's proprietary machine learning models by analyzing historical retail trading behavior in the Bitcoin perpetual futures market. When applied to 12 months of real retail trade data, the AI system successfully identified and would have filtered 92% of trades that ultimately resulted in losses for retail participants.

"These pilot results exceed our expectations and validate years of research into retail trading behavior," said Patrick Gruhn ("Mr. Gruhn"), the CEO and the founder of Perpetuals.com. "The data show that the vast majority of retail losses in leveraged derivatives markets are predictable and preventable. BayesShield represents a paradigm shift in how trading platforms can protect their users while maintaining market integrity."

Amid the current downturn in cryptocurrency prices, which has tested trader resilience across the board with sharp price corrections, the BayesShield AI Pilot Program demonstrates exceptional real-world utility. For example, its predictive intelligence identifies and blocks the majority of losing trades before execution, providing critical protection in turbulent markets while reinforcing crypto's fundamental robustness and long-term growth potential.

The BayesShield AI Pilot Program analyzes the specific profit and loss profiles of individual traders, identifying patterns in collective market sentiment to calculate win/loss probability in real-time. The system is designed to help product issuers-such as options writers, market makers, and derivatives platforms-optimize hedging strategies while providing enhanced protection for retail participants.

"The retail derivatives market has historically operated on a model where the majority of participants lose money," continued Mr.Gruhn. "BayesShield fundamentally changes this dynamic. By predicting which trades are likely to fail before they execute, we can create trading environments that are both more ethical and more sustainable for all participants."

Building on the pilot's success, Perpetuals.com has commenced full-scale development of the BayesShield AI Pilot Platform. The production system is being trained on NVIDIA hardware on one of the largest retail trading datasets ever assembled:

Over 11.7 billion individual retail trades spanning multiple years of market activity

More than 1 million unique user trading histories providing statistically significant behavioral patterns

Cryptocurrency spot markets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins

Cryptocurrency derivatives, including perpetual futures, options, and leveraged products

Traditional stock markets, enabling cross-asset pattern recognition and model validation

Protecting Retail Traders Through Predictive Intelligence

The announcement coincides with the successful completion of the Company's technical integration following its business combination with EarlyWorks Co., Ltd. This integration consolidated technology stacks, operational infrastructure, and data systems into a unified platform. The redesigned website at perpetuals.com now serves as the central hub for all products and services, including the Kronos Xexchange suite, Perpetuals Vault custody solutions, Ledgera cross-chain infrastructure, PerpetualPay.net, and tokenization services, reflecting the Company's expanded capabilities and unified brand identity.

The BayesShield AI Pilot Program positions Perpetuals.com to address systemic inefficiencies and ethical concerns in retail derivatives trading-a segment that has faced increasing regulatory scrutiny globally due to high retail loss rates.

The Company plans to deploy the BayesShield AI Pilot Program across its regulated trading infrastructure, including to a third-party, CySEC-authorized MiFID II-licensed Multilateral Trading Facility, with a broader commercial rollout planned for the second half of the year. Institutional partners, trading platforms, and product issuers interested in early access or integration discussions can contact the Company through perpetuals.com.

About Perpetuals.com Ltd.

Perpetuals.com (NASDAQ:PDC) is a financial technology company that combines blockchain infrastructure and artificial intelligence to transform digital asset trading. The Company develops and operates Kronos X, a proprietary, multi-asset exchange platform and blockchain-based settlement solution fully compliant with European regulations, including MiCA, DORA, and EMIR. The Company provides financial market infrastructure as a service from Equinix FR2 in Frankfurt, Germany, alongside Eurex and Xetra, enabling clients to operate 24/7 trading of crypto spot, derivatives, tokenized securities, and structured products.

The Perpetuals.com team pioneered regulated tokenized financial products, including Pre-IPO contracts for Coinbase, Airbnb, and Robinhood-as reported by Forbes-as well as tokenized stocks traded on major exchanges. Building on machine-learning analysis of millions of retail trade transactions, the Company has developed AI-powered risk intelligence designed to analyze trading patterns in real-time.

For more information, visit perpetuals.com.

Trademark Information: Kronos X is a registered trademark in the European Union under filing number 019097099 and a pending trademark registration in the United States. Perpetuals.com is the subject of a pending trademark application in the European Union under filing number 019186468. Ledgera is pending trademark registration in the United States and Europe. PerpetualsPay.Net is a registered trademark in the European Union and the United Kingdom. BayesShield is a pending trademark registration in the European Union and the United States.

