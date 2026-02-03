Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Launches AI-Powered Investor Relations Agent to Enhance Shareholder Communications

Virtual assistant to provide 24/7 access to company information and investor resources

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 3, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining developer with operations in Sierra Leone, today announced the launch of its first-generation virtual Investor Relations (IR) Agent as part of the Company's strategic communications initiative.

The IR Agent, powered by Ludlow Research, is designed to streamline shareholder communications by providing investors with convenient, round-the-clock access to publicly available company information. The automated system can assist with common shareholder inquiries, provide an overview of Elektros' operations and the lithium industry outlook, deliver publicly filed documents, and direct investors to appropriate communication channels.

"AI-powered IR agents represent the future of shareholder communications," said Tom Bustamante, Founder & President of Ludlow Consulting. "By automating routine inquiries and providing 24/7 access to company information, these agents can significantly reduce costs for issuers while dramatically improving shareholder access to critical data. This technology allows companies to maintain consistent, compliant communications at a fraction of traditional IR costs."

The IR Agent is designed to supplement, not replace, the Company's existing investor relations efforts. All material information will continue to be disseminated in accordance with SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) requirements through appropriate public channels, including SEC filings and press releases.

In the coming weeks, Elektros plans to enhance the IR Agent with additional features, including the ability to schedule investor calls, deliver presentation materials, and provide tailored support for both retail and institutional investors.

Investors can access the IR Agent at www.elektros.energy/investors

About Elektros, Inc.



Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) business plan is to develop an artisanal mining operation based in Sierra Leone, Africa. This operation focuses on hard-rock lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations regarding future enhancements to the IR Agent and the Company's strategic communications initiatives. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include technological challenges, regulatory compliance requirements, and general market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc.

IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Ludlow Consulting

Email: info@ludlowresearch.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-launches-ai-powered-investor-relations-agent-to-enhance-shareholder-communicati-1133263