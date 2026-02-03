Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2026) - Leaders from Verity, TMX Datalinx, and TMX Group, closed the market to celebrate the recent acquisition of Verity. Michelle Tran, President, TMX Datalinx was joined by John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group, to mark the milestone.





Verity is a leading provider of investment research management and data intelligence. This strategic move integrates Verity's AI-driven research platform and proprietary datasets-covering insider activity and institutional holdings-into TMX Datalinx.

Verity's two core product offerings are VerityRMS, a market-leading research management system, and VerityData, featuring enhanced datasets and insights primarily focused on public equity filings. TMX Datalinx will continue advancing VerityData and VerityRMS, including their artificial intelligence capabilities, to enhance client investment outcomes and realize operational efficiencies.

The acquisition bolsters TMX Datalinx's global footprint, providing over 5,000 clients with advanced workflow tools to optimize intellectual capital. By combining Verity's actionable insights with TMX Group's robust data infrastructure, the Company enhances its ability to support top-tier investment firms in making faster, high-confidence decisions across global markets.

