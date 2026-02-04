Eniro Group AB: Eniro has today closed the acquisition of the marketing agency Mainostoimisto SST Oy

On 3 February 2026 Eniro entered into an agreement to acquire the marketing agency Mainostoimisto SST Oy. Closing of the transaction took place today, 4 February 2026.

Eniro acquires Mainostoimisto SST Oy as a step in its ongoing Nordic growth journey, thereby strengthening its position as a leading player in digital marketing in the Nordic region.

The acquisition provides opportunities to expand SST's offering to Sweden and the rest of the Nordic region, where demand for structured and professional communication in the public sector is expected to grow.

For more information on the acquisition, please see the press release dated 3 February 2026.

