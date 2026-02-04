Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.02.2026 12:15 Uhr
Eniro Group AB: Eniro has today closed the acquisition of the marketing agency Mainostoimisto SST Oy

On 3 February 2026 Eniro entered into an agreement to acquire the marketing agency Mainostoimisto SST Oy. Closing of the transaction took place today, 4 February 2026.

Eniro acquires Mainostoimisto SST Oy as a step in its ongoing Nordic growth journey, thereby strengthening its position as a leading player in digital marketing in the Nordic region.

The acquisition provides opportunities to expand SST's offering to Sweden and the rest of the Nordic region, where demand for structured and professional communication in the public sector is expected to grow.

For more information on the acquisition, please see the press release dated 3 February 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO Eniro Group AB (publ)
Tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77
E-mail: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com

Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world.

Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2024, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 951 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
