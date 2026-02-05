

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yokohama Financial Group, Inc. (YC3.F) reported a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY85.008 billion, or JPY74.73 per share. This compares with JPY62.758 billion, or JPY54.07 per share, last year.



-Earnings: JPY85.008 Bln. vs. JPY62.758 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY74.73 vs. JPY54.07 last year.



For the nine-month period to December 31, 2025, ordinary income increased to JPY 356.759 billion from JPY 288.902 billion in the same period last year. This increase reflects a rise in interest income from interest on loans and bills discounted, along with strong performance in fees and commissions.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.



Yokohama Financial still expects a net income of JPY 103 billion, up 24.3% from last year. Earnings per share are still projected to be at JPY 90.70 per share.



The company continues to anticipate an annual ordinary profit of JPY 151 billion, up 23% from the prior year.



For the full year, Yokohama Financial still intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 37 per share, higher than last year's JPY 29 per share.



