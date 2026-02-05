Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Reinforces Strategic Position as Global Demand for Lithium and Rare Earth Minerals Continues to Accelerate Worldwide

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today underscored the growing global importance of rare earth minerals and lithium, materials that have become essential to modern society, economic growth, national security, and the worldwide clean energy transition.

Rare earth elements and lithium are foundational to electric vehicles, grid-scale energy storage, defense applications, and advanced electronics. Governments and industry leaders worldwide increasingly recognize that secure, responsibly developed supplies of these materials are critical for long-term sustainability and technological leadership.

Global Media Commentary on Lithium and Rare Earths:

Financial Times: "Lithium sits at the heart of the energy transition."

Bloomberg News: "Lithium is a key ingredient in the batteries powering electric vehicles and energy storage systems."

Reuters: "Lithium is a critical element for the electric-vehicle ramp-up."

Benzinga: "Lithium and rare earth minerals are critical battery metals for the future of energy and transportation."

Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc., commented:

"We are extremely proud to be operating in the lithium, rare earth minerals sector at this pivotal moment in global energy and resource development. Demand for these critical materials is accelerating worldwide, and Elektros is working diligently with our partners in Sierra Leone, Africa, to responsibly develop and stockpile lithium for long-term growth and sustainability. We truly believe we are positioned in the right sector at the right time."

Elektros continues to advance its operations alongside trusted local partners in Sierra Leone with a long-term vision centered on responsible resource development and participation in the global lithium supply chain.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied.

Elektros Inc. is a small company today, but we aspire to build toward the scale, discipline, and market leadership demonstrated by leading companies in the lithium and rare earth sector.

Company Information:

Elektros Inc.

OTC PINK:ELEK

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-reinforces-strategic-position-as-global-demand-for-lithium-and-rare-earth-1133898