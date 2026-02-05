Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Aligns for Long-Term Growth as Global Demand for Lithium and Rare Earth Minerals Continues to Accelerate

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today highlighted its strategic focus on lithium, rare earth minerals as global demand for lithium continues to accelerate across energy storage, electric vehicles, advanced electronics, and critical infrastructure worldwide.

Lithium plays a central role in the global energy transition and is increasingly recognized as one of the most important materials supporting clean energy adoption, electrification, and long-term energy security. Governments and industries around the world are prioritizing secure, responsibly developed lithium supply chains to support future growth and technological advancement.

Industry Commentary on Lithium Demand:

"Price of lithium has gone to insane levels! Tesla might actually have to get into the mining & refining directly at scale, unless costs improve." - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

"There is no shortage of the element itself, as lithium is almost everywhere on Earth, but pace of extraction and refinement is slow." - Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla

Financial Times: "Lithium sits at the heart of the energy transition."

Bloomberg: "Lithium is a key ingredient in the batteries powering electric vehicles and energy storage systems."

Reuters: "Lithium is a critical element for the electric-vehicle ramp-up."

Benzinga: "Lithium is one of the most important battery metals shaping the future of energy and transportation."

Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc., commented:

"We are extremely proud to be operating in the lithium, rare earth minerals sector at this pivotal moment in global energy and resource development. Demand for lithium is accelerating worldwide, and Elektros is focused on working responsibly with our partners in Sierra Leone, Africa, to support long-term value creation. We believe this sector represents a significant opportunity, and we are committed to building a disciplined and sustainable platform for the future."

Elektros continues to advance its strategy alongside trusted local partners in Sierra Leone with a long-term vision centered on responsible resource development and participation in the global lithium supply chain.

While Elektros is a small company today, we aspire to grow with the same scale, discipline, and long-term vision demonstrated by established leaders across the global lithium sector. The following companies represent a broad cross-section of industry participants operating within the lithium value chain and serve as reference points as Elektros works toward building a strong, responsible, and enduring presence in this critical industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

