Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) ("Bravada" or "Company") reports it has now closed the previously announced non-brokered private placement and will issue 44,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.04 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,760,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.05 for 3 years.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to conduct a Pre-feasibility Study ("PFS") of the Wind Mountain gold/silver deposit in NW Nevada (approximately 74%). Net proceeds will also cover land-holding fees (10%) and general working capital (approximately 16%, with 12% of general working capital payable to non-arm's length parties). No amounts are proposed to be spent on investor relations activities.

All securities issued and sold under the Offering are subject to a hold period expiring on June 5, 2026. Completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company has paid no finder's fees with respect to this Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Bravada

Bravada is a long-established exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Utilizing a modified joint-venture business model, Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA study conducted in 2022 on a Phase I portion of the Wind Mountain deposit, and additional Phases are being evaluated for the project as part of an ongoing Pre-Feasibility Assessment. In addition, the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its other exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company has signed 33 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 20 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has eight projects in its portfolio, consisting of 782 claims for approximately 6,329 ha in two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed.

Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, answering investors commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

