

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - KONE Oyj (KNYJF) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR272.8 million, or EUR0.52 per share. This compares with EUR244.5 million, or EUR0.47 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.5% to EUR2.960 billion from EUR2.975 billion last year.



KONE Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR272.8 Mln. vs. EUR244.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.52 vs. EUR0.47 last year. -Revenue: EUR2.960 Bln vs. EUR2.975 Bln last year.



