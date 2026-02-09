Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2026) - Canadian Metals Inc. (CSE: CME) ("CME" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's name will change from "Canadian Metals Inc." to "Silver Acadia Exploration Inc." (the "Name Change").

The Name Change is expected to become effective at the opening of trading on February 11, 2026 and the trading symbol of the Company's securities on the Canadian Securities Exchange will change to "SLA".

In connection with the Name Change, the following new CUSIP (82729A105) and ISIN (CA82729A1057) numbers have been assigned to the Company's common shares. No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding common share and warrant certificates bearing the old name of the Company are still valid and are not affected by the Name Change.

In conjunction with the Name Change, the Company is in the process of developing a new corporate website and transitioning its social media presence. Once completed, all corporate communications, digital content, and social media platforms will be consolidated under the Silver Acadia brand.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals Inc. (CSE: CME) is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in key commodities and safe jurisdictions. The Company currently holds over 250 km² of highly prospective land in New Brunswick, Canada. These projects are located within and adjacent to the Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) and are 100%-owned. The properties cover a range of geological target types typical of the Appalachian Orogenic environment, including silver-lead-zinc VMS, structurally controlled gold, porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum, antimony-gold-arsenic associated with intrusions, and skarn-type lead-zinc-copper-silver mineralization.

On behalf of Canadian Metals Inc.

Julien Davy,

CEO

