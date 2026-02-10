Das Instrument 5FM NO0013637181 KMC PROPERTIES ASA NK 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.02.2026The instrument 5FM NO0013637181 KMC PROPERTIES ASA NK 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.02.2026Das Instrument OI9 BE0003215143 FLORIDIENNE SA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.02.2026The instrument OI9 BE0003215143 FLORIDIENNE SA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.02.2026Das Instrument BOX US0758871091 BECTON, DICKINSON DL 1 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.02.2026The instrument BOX US0758871091 BECTON, DICKINSON DL 1 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2026Das Instrument DYF1 US2681582019 DYNAVAX TECHS DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.02.2026The instrument DYF1 US2681582019 DYNAVAX TECHS DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.02.2026Das Instrument T4H US89469A1043 TREEHOUSE FOODS DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.02.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.02.2026The instrument T4H US89469A1043 TREEHOUSE FOODS DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.02.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 11.02.2026Das Instrument 2FW GB00BM4NR742 FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER LS,05 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.02.2026The instrument 2FW GB00BM4NR742 FLOWTECH FLUIDPOWER LS,05 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 10.02.2026