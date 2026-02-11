Componenta Corporation: Inside Information: Componenta records EUR 5.7 million deferred tax asset with one-time positive impact on 2025 financial result

11.2.2026 13:10:00 EET | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, on 11 February 2026 at 1.10 p.m. EET

Inside Information: Componenta has disclosed inside information that it has recorded a total deferred tax asset of approximately EUR 5.7 million related to confirmed tax losses and other temporary differences in its 2025 financial statements. The recognition is presented on the income statement's tax line and has a one-time positive impact of EUR 5.7 million on the Group's 2025 profit.

The recognition of the deferred tax asset is based on the accounting criteria set out in IFRS standards and the Company's assessment of future taxable profits. The assessment is supported by the Group's improved operational performance, favorable profitability development, and strengthened balance sheet and financial position, on the basis of which management considers the recognition criteria to be met.

In addition to the approximately EUR 5.7 million recognized, the Group has unrecognized deferred tax assets totaling approximately EUR 3.6 million related to confirmed tax losses in the balance sheet.

The recognition of the deferred tax asset has no impact on the Group's adjusted EBITDA or cash flow. The recognition increases the Group's reported profit and, consequently, affects earnings per share, equity ratio, net gearing, return on equity and return on invested capital.

The recognition does not affect the 2025 financial guidance, according to which the Group's revenue is expected to be EUR 115-118 million and adjusted EBITDA EUR 9.0-9.8 million. For 2024, the Group's revenue was EUR 97.1 million and adjusted EBITDA EUR 4.9 million.

The amount and realizability of the deferred tax asset are assessed at each reporting date. Should circumstances or future outlooks change materially, the Company will make the necessary adjustments to the valuation of the deferred tax asset in accordance with IFRS standards.

Componenta will publish a Financial Statements Bulletin for 2025 on Friday, 6 March 2026.

COMPONENTA CORPORATION

Sami Sivuranta

President and CEO





For further information, please contact:

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 403 2200

Marko Karppinen, CFO, tel. +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.componenta.com

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customer needs are at the core of the company's broad technology portfolio. Componenta Corporation manufactures components for its customers, which are global manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's stock is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com