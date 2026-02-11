Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 11.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnen, Robotik, E-Autos: Diese Hightech-Aktie könnte jetzt zünden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJRX | ISIN: FI4000476783 | Ticker-Symbol: 1CA0
Frankfurt
11.02.26 | 08:07
4,310 Euro
+0,94 % +0,040
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPONENTA OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMPONENTA OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4804,69013:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 12:10 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Componenta Corporation: Inside Information: Componenta records EUR 5.7 million deferred tax asset with one-time positive impact on 2025 financial result

11.2.2026 13:10:00 EET | Componenta Oyj | Inside information

Componenta Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, on 11 February 2026 at 1.10 p.m. EET

Inside Information: Componenta has disclosed inside information that it has recorded a total deferred tax asset of approximately EUR 5.7 million related to confirmed tax losses and other temporary differences in its 2025 financial statements. The recognition is presented on the income statement's tax line and has a one-time positive impact of EUR 5.7 million on the Group's 2025 profit.

The recognition of the deferred tax asset is based on the accounting criteria set out in IFRS standards and the Company's assessment of future taxable profits. The assessment is supported by the Group's improved operational performance, favorable profitability development, and strengthened balance sheet and financial position, on the basis of which management considers the recognition criteria to be met.

In addition to the approximately EUR 5.7 million recognized, the Group has unrecognized deferred tax assets totaling approximately EUR 3.6 million related to confirmed tax losses in the balance sheet.

The recognition of the deferred tax asset has no impact on the Group's adjusted EBITDA or cash flow. The recognition increases the Group's reported profit and, consequently, affects earnings per share, equity ratio, net gearing, return on equity and return on invested capital.

The recognition does not affect the 2025 financial guidance, according to which the Group's revenue is expected to be EUR 115-118 million and adjusted EBITDA EUR 9.0-9.8 million. For 2024, the Group's revenue was EUR 97.1 million and adjusted EBITDA EUR 4.9 million.

The amount and realizability of the deferred tax asset are assessed at each reporting date. Should circumstances or future outlooks change materially, the Company will make the necessary adjustments to the valuation of the deferred tax asset in accordance with IFRS standards.

Componenta will publish a Financial Statements Bulletin for 2025 on Friday, 6 March 2026.

COMPONENTA CORPORATION

Sami Sivuranta
President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 403 2200
Marko Karppinen, CFO, tel. +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.componenta.com

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customer needs are at the core of the company's broad technology portfolio. Componenta Corporation manufactures components for its customers, which are global manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's stock is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.