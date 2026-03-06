Componenta Corporation: Componenta's Financial Statements Release 1 January-31 December 2025: Net sales and comparable EBITDA improved clearly

6.3.2026 08:00:00 EET | Componenta Oyj | Financial Statement Release

Componenta Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 6 March 2026 at 8 am EET

January-December 2025

Net sales totalled EUR 115.7 million (EUR 97.1 million)

EBITDA was EUR 9.7 million (EUR 7.9 million*)

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 9.7 million (EUR 4.9 million)

Operating result was EUR 4.3 million (EUR 2.6 million*)

Adjusted operating result was EUR 4.3 million (EUR -0.4 million*)

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 7.3 million (EUR 8.2 million).

October-December 2025

Net sales totalled EUR 31.2 million (EUR 26.9 million)

EBITDA was EUR 2.8 million (EUR 4.7 million*)

Adjusted EBITDA was EUR 2.8 million (EUR 1.8 million)

Operating result was EUR 1.4 million (EUR 3.5 million*)

Adjusted operating result was EUR 1.4 million (EUR 0.6 million*)

Cash flow from operating activities was EUR 7.7 million (EUR 7.2 million).

* The EBITDA and operating result for the comparison period include a non-recurring gain of EUR 2.9 million recognised in non-operating activities during the last quarter of 2024 from the purchase of the business operations of the Kalajoki plant and the Sepänkylä machining and service centre.





The information presented in this financial statements release concerns the Componenta Group's performance in January-December 2025 and in the corresponding period in 2024 unless otherwise stated. Componenta publishes certain commonly used key financial ratios that can be derived from the IFRS financial statements. The calculation formulas for these performance measures are presented at the end of this release. The figures in this release are unaudited.

Alternative performance measure

Componenta presents the adjusted EBITDA as an alternative performance measure, intended to illustrate the company's operational profitability excluding non-recurring items. The adjusted EBITDA improves the comparability of reporting periods. The Adjusted EBITDA does not include income or expenses related to corporate or Structural arrangements. Componenta has reported its Adjusted EBITDA since the fourth quarter of 2024 as a result of a one-off transaction implemented during that period. For the 2025 financial year, the adjusted EBITDA corresponded to the reported EBITDA for the period.

In the 2025 financial statements, Componenta introduces the adjusted operating result as a new alternative performance measure. Going forward, the Group will provide its guidance for net sales and adjusted operating result, and the Group's financial targets for the EBIT margin were also confirmed last summer. The purpose of the adjusted operating result is to illustrate profitability in line with the same principles as the adjusted EBITDA, and it does not include income or expenses generated as a result of corporate or structural arrangements. For the 2025 financial year, the adjusted operating result corresponded to the reported operating result.

Deferred tax assets

Componenta recognised a deferred tax asset of around EUR 5.7 million in the 2025 financial statements, arising from confirmed tax losses and other temporary differences. The entry is presented under Income taxes on the income statement and has a one-off positive impact on the profit for the financial year.

The entry has no impact on the adjusted EBITDA or cash flow, but it improves the Group's reported result and therefore affects its earnings per share, equity ratio, net gearing, return on equity and return on investment. The entry is based on the conditions set out in the IFRS standards and on the company's assessment of future taxable profits.

Dividend proposal

The Group's profit for the financial year was EUR 8.0 million (EUR 0.2 million). On 31 December 2025, the parent company's distributable funds totalled EUR 22.9 million (EUR 18.4 million).

Profit for the financial year was improved by a one-off recognition of a deferred tax asset of EUR 5.7 million, which had no cash flow impact.

The company has capital expenditures and development projects planned and in progress as part of the Group's growth strategy. The Board therefore deems that retaining the profit within the Company best supports the implementation of the strategy and long-term value creation for shareholders. The Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that, based on the balance sheet to be adopted for the financial year that ended on 31 December 2025, no dividend be distributed, and that the profit for the financial year be retained in unrestricted equity.

Profit guidance for 2026

Componenta expects the Group's net sales and adjusted operating result to improve from previous year. The Group's net sales in 2025 were EUR 115.7 million, and its adjusted operating result was EUR 4.3 million.

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO:

"Our financial performance in 2025 was solid overall, and we are very pleased with the result. Our net sales increased by nearly 20%, and our adjusted EBITDA almost doubled from the previous financial year, with the return on investment reaching nearly 10%. The final quarter of the year also ended in line with our expectations and plans, marking the sixth consecutive quarter with the EBITDA improving year-on-year. This trend has been supported by our systematic development efforts and active cost adjustments. Our order book increased clearly from the comparison period, even though the general economic situation and, consequently, the level of demand remain relatively subdued. In light of our key figures, the Group's balance sheet continued to strengthen. At the end of the year, our equity ratio was over 46%, while our net debt amounted to only EUR 2.2 million. At the end of the financial year, the company had a strong cash position of EUR 13 million. In addition, our liquidity continues to be supported by unused credit facilities, among other factors. Overall, these lay an excellent starting point for the year ahead.

The strong momentum in the energy industry and the defence equipment industry continued throughout 2025. The market outlook has further improved, and Componenta is well-positioned to support its customers' growth.

Demand and production volumes in the agricultural and forestry machinery industry remain unfortunately low, and despite a slow turn towards growth, more significant signs of recovery are not expected until the second half of the current year. This is still reflected in our foundry operations as a continued low level of capacity utilisation, and we continued to implement adjustment measures in our units during the fourth quarter in accordance with demand.

Early signs of growth in the general engineering industry are beginning to be reflected in our order book and, in particular, in our customers' longer-term production plans.

Throughout the past year, we continued to actively carry out development measures and expenditures across our units. During the last quarter of the year, we started new capital expenditures to prepare for the increasing demand, capacity requirements and overall order book growth in the defence equipment and energy sectors. The measures taken are also expected to further improve our capabilities. Our successful new sales across industry boundaries are expected to contribute to our future net sales growth as a result of our customers' product launches and market recovery.

Market uncertainty arising from the geopolitical situation and increases in tariffs has continued to prolong our customers' average decision-making time from receiving to accepting an offer. The direct impact on Componenta of trade policy decisions and continuous changes has so far been limited. At the same time, despite the postponement of invest decisions, an capital expenditure backlog in machinery and equipment is emerging across various industries, which means we expect our order book's development to be positive going forward.

The Group's service capability remained at a high level in the final quarter of the year. Inflation settled at a moderate level during the year. The availability of electricity has remained at a good level, but uncertainty related to energy prices persists, and price fluctuations have continued to be significant. No significant risks are foreseen regarding the availability or pricing of raw materials and other materials, but we are actively monitoring the development of our order book, the progress of market recovery and the impact of tariff and trade mechanisms on pricing and availability, and working to ensure the continued reliability of our supply chains.

As a contract manufacturer, we will continue to pursue measures to strengthen our market position, and we are working to be the preferred sustainable total supplier to our customers, with a wide offering."





Key figures 2025 2024 Change, % Net sales, EUR thousand 115,732 97,145 19.1 EBITDA, EUR thousand 9,731 7 854* 23.9 Adjusted EBITDA, EUR thousand 9,731 4,930 97.4 Operating result, EUR thousand 4,335 2 562* 69.2 Operating result, % 3.7 2,6* 42.0 Adjusted operating result, EUR thousand 4,335.0 -362.0 1,297.5 Result after financial items, EUR thousand 2,366 204 1,060.5 Net result, EUR thousand 8,039 204 3,842.9 Basic earnings per share, EUR 0.83 0.02 3,834.9 Diluted earnings per share, EUR 0.79 0.02 3,735.9 Cash flow from operating activities, EUR thousand 7,280 8,232 -11.6 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousand 2,186 5,472 -60.0 Net gearing, % 6.4 21.2 -70.0 Return on equity, % 26.7 0.8 3,260.1 Return on investment, % 9.8 6.6 47.6 Equity ratio, % 46.5 41.3 12.5 Capital expenditure incl. lease liabilities, EUR thousand 3,808 6,732 -43.4 Number of personnel at the end of the period, incl. leased workers 676 689 -1.9 Average number of personnel during the period, incl. leased workers 675 639 5.5 Order book at the end of the period, EUR thousand 19,587 16,682 17.4

* The EBITDA and operating result for the financial year include a non-recurring income of EUR 2.9 million recognised in non-operating activities during the last quarter of 2024 from the purchase of the business operations of the Kalajoki plant and the Sepänkylä machining and service centre.





Webcast

President and CEO Sami Sivuranta will present the Results Review for investors, analysts and the media in a webcast on 6 March 2026 at 10 a.m. EET. The webcast will be in Finnish. Please follow the webcast via the company pages at www.componenta.com or via this link: https://live.esf.fi/tuloskatsaus2025.

Helsinki 6 March 2026

COMPONENTA CORPORATION

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Sami Sivuranta, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 403 2200

Marko Karppinen, CFO, tel. +358 10 403 2101

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

Main media

www.componenta.com

Componenta Corporation is an international technology company and Finland's leading contract manufacturer in the machine building industry. Sustainability and customers' needs are at the core of the company's extensive technology portfolio. Componenta produces components for its global customers, which are manufacturers of machinery and equipment. The company's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki. www.componenta.com