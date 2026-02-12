Anzeige
WKN: 911463 | ISIN: NO0003079709 | Ticker-Symbol: KP5
Tradegate
12.02.26 | 08:02
7,680 Euro
+4,14 % +0,305
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KITRON ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KITRON ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,4007,80008:07
7,7057,78008:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 07:10 Uhr
119 Leser
Kitron ASA: Kitron raises outlook on defence super cycle as Q4 delivers record results

(2026-02-12) Kitron today reported record quarterly revenue and operating profit, driven by accelerating demand in the Defence/Aerospace market sector. An all-time high order backlog also provides strong visibility for 2026.

Kitron's revenue for the fourth quarter was EUR 233.8 million, an increase of 46 per cent from 160.6 million in the same quarter last year. The Defence/Aerospace market sector continued to show particularly strong growth.

Fourth-quarter operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 22.5 million, compared with 11.8 million in the same quarter last year. Profitability expressed as EBIT margin was 9.6 per cent, compared with 7.3 per cent in the same quarter last year. This is in line with the strategic target of maintaining an EBIT margin above 9 per cent.

The order backlog ended at an all-time high of EUR 709.3 million, an increase of 50 per cent compared with last year and 19 per cent compared with the third quarter of 2025.

Peter Nilsson, Kitron's CEO, comments:
"In the fourth quarter, we delivered a step-up in revenue and margins, generated solid cash flow, and ended the year with a record order backlog. We also continued to strengthen our industrial platform through capacity expansions and the acquisition of DeltaNordic. With a high-quality backlog, a disciplined cash culture, and a flexible multi-regional platform, Kitron is well-positioned for the next growth phase."

Profit after tax amounted to EUR 17.2 million, compared with 4.9 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 0.08, up from 0.02 last year. For the full year 2025, earnings per share were EUR 0.22, up from 0.14 in 2024.

Dividend
The board proposes an ordinary dividend of NOK 0.70 per share (NOK 0.35).

Outlook
Kitron is raising its outlook for 2026. Due to increased demand within defence and data center expansion, Kitron now expects revenue to be between EUR 900 and 1050 million. Operating profit (EBIT) is expected to be between EUR 84 and 108 million. The previous outlook was for revenue between EUR 855 and 943 million, with an operating profit (EBIT) between EUR 77 and 93 million.

The quarterly report and presentation are attached. The interim report is presented today at 8.30 a.m. CET by CEO Peter Nilsson and CFO Cathrin Nylander. It will be webcast at the following link: https://qcnl.tv/p/OqOPiiNG5Y1jvTgmYPwMEQ

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 94 84 08 50
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has more than 3 000 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The stock exchange announcement was published by Cathrin Nylander, CFO of Kitron ASA, at the time and date stated above in this announcement.

Attachments

  • Kitron 2025 Q4 Report
  • Kitron 2025 Q4 Presentation

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
