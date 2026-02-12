Kitron: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.70 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 24 April 2026

* Ex-date: 27 April 2026

* Record date: 28 April 2026

* Payment date: On or about 15 May 2026

* Date of approval: 24 April 2026

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act