

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - TOPPAN Holdings Inc. (TPX.F) announced earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY58.125 billion, or JPY202.99 per share. This compares with JPY72.298 billion, or JPY236.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to JPY1.323 trillion from JPY1.258 trillion last year.



TOPPAN Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY58.125 Bln. vs. JPY72.298 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY202.99 vs. JPY236.64 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.323 Tn vs. JPY1.258 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 248.12 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 1.790 T



