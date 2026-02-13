Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 13.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die Kommerzialisierung der räumlichen Intelligenz in Billionen-Märkten beginnt jetzt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTROS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTROS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Extends Complimentary Shareholder T-Shirt Program Amid Strong Investor Engagement

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is pleased to announce an extension of its complimentary shareholder T-shirt program following an overwhelmingly positive response from its investor community.

Due to strong participation and enthusiastic feedback, the Company is continuing to welcome all shareholders to request a free Elektros-branded T-shirt. This initiative reflects Elektros' ongoing commitment to shareholder appreciation and transparent engagement as the Company advances its long-term strategy within the global clean-energy and lithium sector.

All shareholders may request their complimentary T-shirts by emailing the Company directly at ElektrosInc@gmail.com. Requests should include the shareholder's full name, mailing address, preferred T-shirt size (Small, Medium, Large, or Extra Large), and quantity requested (up to three shirts per shareholder). Shipping is provided at no cost.

"We are deeply encouraged by the positive response from our shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "This program has become a meaningful expression of our gratitude and a symbol of the strong alignment between the Company and its investor base. We are pleased to extend this opportunity and continue building momentum together."

Industry Perspectives on Lithium

Industry leaders and global financial media continue to emphasize the critical importance of lithium to the electric vehicle and clean-energy industries.

"Price of lithium has gone to insane levels!" said Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, underscoring the accelerating global demand for lithium driven by electric vehicle adoption.

Bloomberg has noted that "lithium is a key ingredient in the batteries powering electric vehicles and energy storage systems," highlighting lithium's indispensable role in modern electrification.

Reuters has reported that "lithium is a critical element for the electric-vehicle ramp-up," reflecting its foundational importance to global EV manufacturing.

According to Benzinga, "lithium and rare earth minerals are critical battery metals for the future of energy and transportation," emphasizing lithium's dominance within the electric vehicle sector.

The Financial Times has further stated that "lithium sits at the heart of the energy transition," illustrating how essential the material is to the future of electric mobility and clean energy.

Elektros believes that shareholder engagement and strategic positioning within critical minerals are cornerstones of long-term value creation. The Company looks forward to continued communication with its investors as it progresses its operational initiatives and strategic objectives.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, Africa, with a business model centered on responsible resource development and export to lithium refineries in the United States.

Website: www.elektros.energy
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For additional information, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-extends-complimentary-shareholder-t-shirt-program-amid-strong-investor-engageme-1137567

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.