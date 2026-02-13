SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is pleased to announce an extension of its complimentary shareholder T-shirt program following an overwhelmingly positive response from its investor community.

Due to strong participation and enthusiastic feedback, the Company is continuing to welcome all shareholders to request a free Elektros-branded T-shirt. This initiative reflects Elektros' ongoing commitment to shareholder appreciation and transparent engagement as the Company advances its long-term strategy within the global clean-energy and lithium sector.

All shareholders may request their complimentary T-shirts by emailing the Company directly at ElektrosInc@gmail.com. Requests should include the shareholder's full name, mailing address, preferred T-shirt size (Small, Medium, Large, or Extra Large), and quantity requested (up to three shirts per shareholder). Shipping is provided at no cost.

"We are deeply encouraged by the positive response from our shareholders," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "This program has become a meaningful expression of our gratitude and a symbol of the strong alignment between the Company and its investor base. We are pleased to extend this opportunity and continue building momentum together."

Industry Perspectives on Lithium

Industry leaders and global financial media continue to emphasize the critical importance of lithium to the electric vehicle and clean-energy industries.

"Price of lithium has gone to insane levels!" said Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, underscoring the accelerating global demand for lithium driven by electric vehicle adoption.

Bloomberg has noted that "lithium is a key ingredient in the batteries powering electric vehicles and energy storage systems," highlighting lithium's indispensable role in modern electrification.

Reuters has reported that "lithium is a critical element for the electric-vehicle ramp-up," reflecting its foundational importance to global EV manufacturing.

According to Benzinga, "lithium and rare earth minerals are critical battery metals for the future of energy and transportation," emphasizing lithium's dominance within the electric vehicle sector.

The Financial Times has further stated that "lithium sits at the heart of the energy transition," illustrating how essential the material is to the future of electric mobility and clean energy.

Elektros believes that shareholder engagement and strategic positioning within critical minerals are cornerstones of long-term value creation. The Company looks forward to continued communication with its investors as it progresses its operational initiatives and strategic objectives.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on the development of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, Africa, with a business model centered on responsible resource development and export to lithium refineries in the United States.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For additional information, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

