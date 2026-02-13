Elektros, Inc.: A Celebration of Momentum and Vision: Elektros Elevates Shareholder Engagement With a Premier Community Initiative

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) proudly announces the continued evolution of its shareholder appreciation initiative, inspired by an exceptional and overwhelmingly positive response from its expanding global community of investors.

Amid sustained enthusiasm and robust participation, the Company warmly invites all shareholders to partake in this complimentary Elektros-branded T-shirt program. This refined gesture reflects Elektros' unwavering commitment to transparency, partnership, and enduring value creation as it advances its ambitious vision within the global clean-energy and lithium arena.

Shareholders are graciously invited to submit their requests by contacting the Company directly at ElektrosInc@gmail.com. Requests should include the shareholder's full name, complete mailing address, preferred T-shirt size (Small, Medium, Large, or Extra Large), and the quantity requested (up to three shirts per shareholder). Shipping is provided at no cost as a token of appreciation.

This initiative embodies Elektros' belief that a deeply engaged shareholder base is fundamental to lasting success. The Company remains resolute in cultivating meaningful dialogue and sustained alignment with its investors as it executes its long-term growth strategy.

Industry Perspectives on Lithium

Across global markets, industry leaders and esteemed financial publications consistently affirm the indispensable role of lithium and rare earth minerals in accelerating the electric vehicle revolution and powering the broader clean-energy transition.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK: ELEK) is dedicated to the responsible exploration and development of hard-rock lithium mining operations in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's business model is centered on disciplined resource development and the eventual export of hard-rock lithium to refineries in the United States, positioning Elektros at the forefront of global electrification.

Website: www.elektros.energy

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Elektros Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

