SMX Public Limited: SMX's Low Float Infrastructure Story: After Gold's $5,500 Record Price, Could This Be a Path Back to Prior Highs?

As record-breaking metals prices collide with enforcement-driven markets, SMX is a low-float name investors may want to revisit.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) is emerging as a small-cap infrastructure story at a moment when gold has surged above $5,500 and silver trades near historic highs. As geopolitical risk, anticipated U.S. rate cuts, and persistent currency pressure drive capital back into hard assets, the precious metals rally of 2026 is taking on a different character than past cycles. This time, the move isn't just about scarcity or safe-haven demand - it's about verification. Today, precious metals are no longer valued on scarcity alone; they are being judged on proof - proof of origin, custody, recycled content, and ESG compliance. In a world where trust is audited instead of assumed, infrastructure that verifies authenticity becomes just as important as the metal itself. That's where SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) enters the conversation - not as a mining play or ETF proxy, but as what could become the verification backbone of a new metals economy.

Then there's the market dynamic that adds fuel to the story. As of early 2026, SMX reportedly has a low public float of roughly 1 million shares following significant restructuring and dilution in late 2025 - a setup that can amplify volatility. Low-float stocks don't need massive capital inflows to move; they need attention. Add to that the company's January 22, 2026 announcement that it entered the year fully financed through the end of Q1 2027 - including utilization and restructuring of up to $100 million in equity capacity - and the financial overhang that often pressures small caps appears temporarily reduced. When record-breaking gold and silver prices converge with tightening regulatory enforcement, and when a small-cap NASDAQ company is already built for that shift, it creates an interesting asymmetry.

What makes SMX compelling, in my view, is that it isn't selling hype - it's building infrastructure. The company's patented molecular identity technology embeds an invisible, chemical-based barcode directly into materials like gold and silver, linking them to blockchain-backed digital identities. That identity remains with the material through refining, recycling, custody transfers, and resale - eliminating reliance on paper trails or reconstructed narratives. Silver, one of the most tightly regulated and custody-sensitive metals in the world, serves as a proving ground for this technology. Meanwhile, gold faces mounting global scrutiny around ethical sourcing, carbon impact, and recycled content mandates. SMX's platform was designed for enforcement-heavy markets, not marketing-friendly ones. And unlike single-use compliance tools, its technology scales horizontally across plastics, textiles, electronics, agriculture, and non-ferrous metals - positioning it within what many estimate to be a $4.5 trillion circular economy opportunity.

If metals continue their historic run and verification becomes mandatory rather than optional, SMX may not just participate - it may rebound toward higher levels as infrastructure plays often do once the market recognizes their necessity.

Contact:

Sofia Vida

vidasofiala@gmail.com

Disclaimer and Disclosure

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author and is provided for informational and educational purposes only. The author is an independent, self-employed writer and is not a licensed broker, dealer, or registered investment adviser. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice, a solicitation, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

This article may contain forward-looking statements, opinions, and speculative commentary that involve risks and uncertainties. Investing in publicly traded securities - particularly small-cap or low-float stocks - carries a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of your entire investment. Readers should conduct their own independent research and consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions.

The author may receive compensation for creating and publishing sponsored content related to certain companies discussed. Any such compensation constitutes a conflict of interest. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information presented and undertakes no obligation to update this content. By reading this article, you agree that you are solely responsible for your own investment decisions.

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smxs-low-float-infrastructure-story-after-golds-5-500-record-pri-1138096