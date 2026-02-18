SMX Public Limited: SMX is Fully Financed Through Q1 2027 as Sustainability Moves from Promise to Proof

Fully financed through Q1 2027, SMX scales its molecular tracking and Plastic Cycle Token platform to bring accountability, transparency, and real-world impact to global supply chains.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 17, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) began 2026 with a strengthened balance sheet, fully funded through the first quarter of 2027, allowing the Company to focus on platform expansion, execution, and advancing its Plastic Cycle Token as a verifiable foundation for the circular economy. Investments are underway to scale molecular marking and material verification technologies, reinforce the digital platform, and drive adoption across industries where transparency, traceability, and regulatory compliance are no longer optional.

Earlier this month, SMX completed the full conversion of its convertible notes, reducing long-term liabilities, eliminating potential equity overhang, and reinforcing its financial position to accelerate development across its multi-material verification platform.

At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, sustainability and verified impact were center stage. Leaders from business, government, and NGOs stressed that private capital must be directed toward projects that deliver measurable environmental, social, and economic outcomes. SMX addresses these demands by embedding invisible molecular identifiers into materials, creating a physical-to-digital record that travels with products throughout manufacturing, use, recycling, and end-of-life.

This innovation underpins SMX's Plastic Cycle Token strategy, which captures verified material lifecycle events and transforms them into auditable, reliable data. By turning material traceability into evidence-based outcomes, stakeholders-from regulators to enterprises-can demonstrate compliance, quantify risk, and generate value from circular activities.

Throughout 2025, SMX expanded internationally, validating its technology across multiple industries, regions, and materials. Pilot programs confirmed that molecular-level identity remains accurate even after industrial processing, allowing companies to track materials without disrupting operations.

The Company has also extended its platform beyond plastics, positioning SMX as a multi-material verification leader capable of supporting manufacturing, recycling, and regulated supply chains. This broader scope aligns with its long-term goal of a unified verification layer for regulators, enterprises, and sustainability-driven markets.

With funding secured and strategic partnerships in place, SMX enters 2026 focused on disciplined growth, platform refinement, and scaling verification and tokenization. As sustainability shifts from ambition to accountability, demand for trusted, verifiable material data is set to accelerate-placing SMX at the forefront of the transition.

Contact:

Sofia Vida/ VSofiaLA@yahoo.com

Disclaimer and Disclosure

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author and is provided for informational and educational purposes only. The author is an independent, self-employed writer and is not a licensed broker, dealer, or registered investment adviser. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice, a solicitation, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

This article may contain forward-looking statements, opinions, and speculative commentary that involve risks and uncertainties. Investing in publicly traded securities - particularly small-cap or low-float stocks - carries a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of your entire investment. Readers should conduct their own independent research and consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions.

The author may receive compensation for creating and publishing sponsored content related to certain companies discussed. Any such compensation constitutes a conflict of interest. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information presented and undertakes no obligation to update this content. By reading this article, you agree that you are solely responsible for your own investment decisions.

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/smx-is-fully-financed-through-q1-2027-as-sustainability-moves-fr-1138399