Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced the launch of the Libra by Wolters Kluwer legal AI workspace ("Libra") in Italy. Combining Libra's advanced AI technology with Wolters Kluwer's authoritative legal content, the Italian rollout marks another significant milestone in Libra's pan-European expansion following successful launches in the Netherlands, Poland, and the recent integration of Wolters Kluwer's trusted German legal content. This ongoing pan-European expansion underscores the continued realization of value from Wolters Kluwer's recent acquisition of Libra Technology.

"Bringing Libra to Italy represents a significant milestone in our journey to deliver next-generation legal technology across Europe," said Giulietta Lemmi, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Italia. "Libra's AI-driven workspace, combined with Wolters Kluwer's authoritative content provides our customers a solution that meets the demands of an increasingly dynamic legal environment."

The combination of Libra's legal AI workspace and Wolters Kluwer's curated portfolio of expert legal content empowers legal professionals to conduct research, drafting, review, and analysis in a single location without disrupting workflows. Legal professionals will have instantaneous access to legislation, jurisprudence, expert commentaries and doctrinal contributions from Wolters Kluwer Italy's leading research platform One LEGALE, all seamlessly connected by advanced generative AI capabilities.

"The combination of Libra's advanced AI with Wolters Kluwer's authoritative Italian legal content sets a new standard for accuracy, efficiency, and confidence in legal research," said Viktor von Essen, CEO of Libra by Wolters Kluwer. "Today, even more customers across Europe can now navigate complex legal questions with the support of proven expertise and next-generation technology."

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

