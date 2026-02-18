SMX Public Limited: A Low Float Meets Game-Changing Blockchain Tech: Why SMX Could Be a Breakout Infrastructure Play That Reclaims Its Former Peaks

Scarce Shares, Scalable Technology: SMX Combines a Low Float Structure With Material Efficiency and Supply Chain Infrastructure Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / With an estimated public float of around one million shares following restructuring, SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) sits in one of the tightest supply setups on the NASDAQ - and in small caps, supply matters. When attention returns to a story aligned with global megatrends, limited float can magnify momentum quickly. Layer in the company's financing visibility and structured capital capacity, and the overhang that often suppresses emerging growth names appears significantly reduced. In an environment where sustainability mandates, ESG enforcement, and hard-asset transparency are accelerating, SMX has both the narrative and the structure that can support a powerful move - creating the kind of setup where a return toward prior trading highs becomes a realistic conversation if execution and adoption continue building.

What truly separates SMX, however, is its technology. The company has developed a patented, invisible chemical-based "barcode" that permanently marks materials - solids, liquids, and even gases - and connects them to a secure blockchain-based digital twin. That means gold, silver, plastics, textiles, electronics, agricultural goods, and non-ferrous metals can carry a verifiable memory of origin, custody, recycled content, and carbon footprint.

Gold and silver hit record highs in 2026. Elevated metal prices increase the financial incentive for counterfeiting, substitution, and greenwashing - making verification infrastructure like SMX's more critical than ever. In a world demanding proof - not promises - SMX transforms raw materials into data-rich, traceable assets. This is more than tracking; it is infrastructure for a closed-loop circular economy projected in the trillions of dollars. By bridging the physical and digital worlds, SMX is not simply participating in sustainability - it is building the backbone that could define it.

For consumers, provenance is no longer just a buzzword. While ethical sourcing claims are widespread, proof is often limited. With molecular tracking, jewelers wouldn't have to rely solely on trust or brand reputation - they could provide verifiable data showing that the gold in a ring was free from conflict zones, illegal mining, and environmentally harmful practices.

Precious metals have attracted renewed institutional attention this year and the infrastructure that connects physical bullion to secure digital records could become just as important as the metals themselves. As awareness of SMX (Security Matters) expands across Wall Street and the company's role in verification infrastructure gains broader recognition, a renewed spotlight could create the conditions for possible growth.

