

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) announced a profit for its full year that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.390 billion, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $948.8 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kinross Gold Corp reported adjusted earnings of $2.243 billion or $1.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.0% to $7.051 billion from $5.148 billion last year.



Kinross Gold Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



