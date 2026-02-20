

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR3.517 billion, or EUR6.10 per share. This compares with EUR3.306 billion, or EUR5.74 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to EUR26.940 billion from EUR27.057 billion last year.



Air Liquide earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR3.517 Bln. vs. EUR3.306 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR6.10 vs. EUR5.74 last year. -Revenue: EUR26.940 Bln vs. EUR27.057 Bln last year.



