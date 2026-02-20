Mavshack AB: Mavshack AB Interim Report for 2025

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Amounts in parentheses refer to the corresponding period in the previous year.

GROUP FINANCIAL OVERVIEW QUARTER 4 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 1.2 million (1.2)

Operating income for the quarter was SEK 1.2 million (3.1)

EBITDA, earnings before depreciation and amortization, amounted to SEK -0.7 million (-1.2).

EBIT, operating profit amounted to -2.1 (-5)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.003 (-0.058)

GROUP FINANCIAL OVERVIEW JANUARY - DECEMBER 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 3.4 million (11.4)

Operating income for the full year 2024 3.4 M SEK (13.5)

EBITDA, earnings before depreciation and amortization, amounted to SEK -4.6 million (-6.2)

EBIT, operating profit amounted to SEK -10.5 million (-19.6)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.007 (-0.19)

PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL OVERVIEW QUARTER 4 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 1.5 million (0.5)

Parent company revenue for the quarter each SEK 1.5 million (0.5)

EBITDA, earnings before depreciation and amortization, amounted to SEK -0.86 million (-0.8)

EBIT, operating profit amounted to SEK -1.4 million (-1.9)

PARENT COMPANY FINANCIAL OVERVIEW JANUARY - DECEMBER 2025

Net sales amounted to SEK 2.4 million (1.6)

The parent company's revenue for the full year 2025 was SEK 2.4 million (1.6)

EBITDA, earnings before depreciation and amortization, amounted to SEK -3.6 million (-5).

EBIT, operating profit amounted to SEK -8.4 million (-6.2)

This information is information that Mavshack AB is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Information was submitted, through the agency of the Board, for publication on 20th February 2026 at 09:45.

Events during the period

Corporate & Shareholder Meetings

January 2025 - Notice of an extra general meeting called for shareholders, detailing transaction approval and board proposals

- Notice of an extra general meeting called for shareholders, detailing transaction approval and board proposals June 2025 - Notice for the 2025 Annual General Meeting (Årsstämma) issued

- Notice for the 2025 Annual General Meeting (Årsstämma) issued August 2025 - Extra general meeting (Extra bolagsstämma) was held in Stockholm

Strategic Focus & Business Activity

January 2025 - Announced focus on its core streaming business and divested remaining IT-consultancy operations, including subsidiaries (Å-Data Infosystem and Itevo AB), as part of restructuring efforts

- Announced focus on its core streaming business and divested remaining IT-consultancy operations, including subsidiaries (Å-Data Infosystem and Itevo AB), as part of restructuring efforts Late February-April 2025 - Launched the @CinemaOneMovies YouTube channel and expanded content offerings; relaunched free service on YouTube

- Launched the YouTube channel and expanded content offerings; relaunched free service on YouTube May 2025 - Mavshack's YouTube channel reached a library of 100+ Hollywood films with daily additions

- Mavshack's YouTube channel reached a library of 100+ Hollywood films with daily additions Mid-2025 - Appointed Mangold Fondkommission AB as its new Certified Adviser and a liquidity guarantor for the company's share

Financial & Reporting Events

April 2025 - Reported earnings for the first quarter of 2025 showing revenue and net results figures

- Reported earnings for the first quarter of 2025 showing revenue and net results figures August 2025 - Interim results for the first half of 2025 (Q2) were reported, including financial performance details

- Interim results for the first half of 2025 (Q2) were reported, including financial performance details November 2025 - Third quarter and nine-month financial results for 2025 released, noting continued focus on core operations and divestitures

Equity & Share Capital Activities

September 2025 - The Board decided on a rights issue with preferential rights to strengthen finances and support strategic initiatives in Southeast Asia; a loan facility of up to USD 6 million was secured as part of the financing plan

- The Board decided on a to strengthen finances and support strategic initiatives in Southeast Asia; a loan facility of up to USD 6 million was secured as part of the financing plan October 2025 - P ublished the investment memorandum for the rights issue, setting the timetable for subscription and trading of rights and paid subscribed units (BTUs)

- P for the rights issue, setting the timetable for subscription and trading of rights and paid subscribed units (BTUs) October 2025 - Two board members announced subscriptions in the ongoing share issue, signaling insider support

- Two board members announced subscriptions in the ongoing share issue, signaling insider support October 2025 - The rights issue was fully subscribed at over 101 % of units offered without needing guarantee commitments

- The rights issue was at over 101 % of units offered without needing guarantee commitments October 2025 - The rights issue was registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket) ; BTUs began conversion to new shares

- The rights issue was ; BTUs began conversion to new shares October 2025 - Conversion of BTUs to shares officially commenced, increasing total share count to ~799.9 million

International Expansion & Partnerships

October 2025 - Formed a new content production venture in the Philippines , Mavshack Milio Productions Inc., majority-owned by Mavshack and targeting high-frequency film and non-theatrical content production

- Formed a , Mavshack Milio Productions Inc., majority-owned by Mavshack and targeting high-frequency film and non-theatrical content production November 2025 - Entered a content distribution partnership with Pinoy Xtreme Channel in the Philippines to deliver Tagalog-dubbed Hollywood movies nationwide, supporting regional content monetization efforts

Events after the period

During February, the first Mavshack Milio Movie Marathon was launched on the Pinoy Xtreme channel, reaching over 1.2 Million viewers on the very first weekend itself, on just Cignal and Sky, two of the major satellite networks carrying the channel.

CEO Statement

Dear Shareholders,

I am pleased to share with you an update on Mavshack's progress during this quarter. We have made significant strides in expanding our presence in the Philippines market, anchored by our strategic partnership with RightsLedger and the Pinoy Xtreme Channel. The recent launch of the Mavshack Milio Movie Marathon on Valentine's Day was a key milestone, leveraging the channel's reach of approximately 650,000 Filipino households. Early feedback has been positive, and we eagerly await viewership data to assess its full impact.

Our partnership with RightsLedger continues to be the cornerstone of our strategy, enabling us to license and Tagalog-dub Hollywood movies for Filipino audiences. Looking ahead, we are excited about the longer-term opportunity to produce original Filipino content, addressing a clear market gap for quality local productions. While no projects are currently in development, this remains a priority for the near future.

Operationally, our work in streamlining our businesses and reducing losses is already starting to bear results as would be evident when we look at our latest EBIT, EBITDA & EPS numbers, and this is something we are actively continuing to do by concentrating on our most profitable segments, particularly our activities in the Philippines. We believe this focus will drive sustainable growth and improved financial performance.

We are banking on our extensive research, years of experience in the Filipino content market and local insights that make us confident in the potential of this market. Shareholders should look forward to initial revenues from our movie marathon deal with Pinoy Xtreme, as well as the upcoming launch of original content offerings.

Thank you for your continued support as we pursue these exciting opportunities. We remain committed to delivering value and growth in the quarters ahead.

Sincerely,

Anand Jhingan.

Stockholm, 20th February 2026

For more information on Mavshack, visit mavshack.se or contact:

Anand Jhingan, CEO, Mavshack AB, Phone: +46-731415620

About Mavshack

Mavshack is a global software company specialising in streaming since 2007. The company's primary product is a proprietary cloud-based live shopping platform that enables brands to produce live, interactive video content for marketing purposes. This platform allows companies to offer digital shopping experiences via websites, social media and other digital channels. Mavshack AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the short name "MAV". The Certified Adviser is Mangold Fondkommission AB (publ). More information is available at www.mavshack.se