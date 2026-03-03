Mavshack AB: Mavshack AB Acquires 10 % Stake in AI-Trading Innovator Wingmine AB

Stockholm, 3rd March 2026



Mavshack AB has today entered into an agreement to acquire 10 % of the shares in AI-Trading Company Wingmine AB ("Wingmine") for a total consideration of 5 million SEK.

Under the terms of the transaction, Wingmine will issue preferential shares to Mavshack representing the 10 % equity position. The funds infused by Mavshack will be used by Wingmine for its own proprietary trading. As part of the agreement, Mavshacks Preferential shares have the right to the first five (5) million dividend before any other dividend payments are made from Wingmine.

Mavshack will finance this preferential share purchase by lending five (5) million SEK from its existing loan agreements at a term of STIBOR +2 %. The loan has a 12 months maturity and is linked to the payout from the preferential shares, i.e its fully secured.

At the same time, Mavshack will take over responsibility for the continued maintenance and further development of Wingmine's trading algorithms, bringing together development efforts for advanced trading technology within the Mavshack Group. This integration is expected to speed up innovation and improve trading performance across the platforms of both companies.



The maintenance and development part of the contract is approximately worth two (2) million SEK per year. This combined with the expected dividend on the preferential shares Mavshack expects that this deal will have a positive impact on the last row of the company of approximately seven million (7) SEK over the next 12 months.

"This is the most terrific time in history to be a small and medium business and while being such a business, if one does not take advantage of the AI revolution currently sweeping our world, we will miss out on a humongous opportunity. With this play and the beginning of our association with Wingmine, we have begun our foray into advanced AI-developments that may be used across the board and this makes me really, really excited about the future. The achievements that Wingmine has shown for the past 12 months speaks for itself," said Anand Jhingan, CEO, Mavshack AB. "We see immense potential in Wingmine's technology and trading strategy, and beyond that, we are strengthening our AI solution development capabilities together under Shapp AB, ultimately aiming to unlock significant value for stakeholders."

Wingmine AB, headquartered in Stockholm, is an AI-powered trading firm specializing in automated real-time trading with custom-built software platforms. Founded in 2020, the company has been focused on enhancing algorithmic performance and delivering optimized trading results for its proprietary accounts and partner strategies.



As Mavshacks board member Stephan Knowles is part of Wingmine AB, Mavshack will call for an extra assembly ("extra bolagsstämma") in a separate press release for the approval of this transaction. This also means that Stephan Knowles will join Mavshack fulltime.

Wingmine trading

Wingmine has demonstrated outstanding results over the past 12 months, delivering strong trading performance and consistent profitability for its clients throughout 2025. The results have been very positive and reflect the company's disciplined strategy and advanced use of AI and machine-learning methodologies.

The primary focus is on commodities trading, where Wingmine leverages data-driven models and algorithmic execution to identify and capitalize on market opportunities

About Wingmine AB

Wingmine AB (org. no. 559236-0175) is a Stockholm-based company engaged in the development and deployment of AI-powered trading systems. The development of the company's proprietary software began three years ago, with autonomous trading conducted in a live testing environment throughout 2024. As of 2025, the system is fully deployed and operating live in the market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied. Neither Mavshack AB nor Wingmine AB undertakes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements unless required by law.



