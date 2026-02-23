Anzeige
Milliardenmarkt Verteidigung: Drohnen-Player vor nächstem Bewertungssprung?!
Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Advances Lithium Communications Strategy as Global EV Demand Accelerates

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 23, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK), a hard-rock lithium mining developer with operations in Sierra Leone, today announced the rollout of a comprehensive Q1 media and communications plan designed to elevate transparency, strengthen investor engagement, and highlight the growing strategic importance of lithium in the global clean-energy transition.

The initiative establishes a disciplined communications cadence through the end of the first quarter, incorporating news releases, public disclosures, investor slide presentations, webinars, and targeted digital outreach. The Company also plans to leverage marketing technology (MarTech) platforms and AI-supported distribution tools to improve content organization, scheduling, CRM, and audience reach while maintaining regulatory awareness and disclosure standards.

Industry Perspective on Lithium's Strategic Importance

Crain's New York Business has highlighted that lithium has become one of the most strategically important raw materials of the modern economy, underpinning everything from energy storage systems to the electrification of transportation as governments and corporations accelerate decarbonization efforts. (Paraphrased industry commentary)

The Financial Times has reported that lithium is a cornerstone of the electric-vehicle supply chain, with demand expected to rise sharply as automakers scale EV production and nations invest heavily in battery manufacturing capacity. (Paraphrased industry commentary)

The Wall Street Journal has similarly noted that lithium plays a critical role in virtually every modern EV battery, making reliable lithium supply essential to the future of electric vehicles and global energy security. (Paraphrased industry commentary)

Management Commentary

"This is an incredibly exciting time for Elektros," said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of Elektros Inc. "We believe we are positioned at the forefront of a historic paradigm shift toward clean air, electric vehicles, and sustainable energy. Lithium is at the heart of this transformation, and our team is energized by the opportunity to help support the EV revolution while advancing responsible mining and long-term shareholder value."

Management believes that a disciplined communications framework is essential as the Company advances its lithium project in Sierra Leone and evaluates additional strategic initiatives. The objective is to provide consistent, informative updates to shareholders and stakeholders while reinforcing Elektros' commitment to operational progress and corporate governance.

Additional updates will be provided in the coming weeks. Investors can access the IR Agent at www.elektros.energy/investors.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is focused on developing an artisanal hard-rock lithium mining operation in Sierra Leone, Africa. The Company's strategy centers on lithium exploration, development, and the eventual exportation of mined material to lithium refineries in the United States. www.elektros.energy

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include expectations regarding future communications initiatives, lithium market demand, and the Company's strategic positioning. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including regulatory requirements, operational challenges, market conditions, and technological factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT

Elektros, Inc.
IR and Media Inquiries
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-advances-lithium-communications-strategy-as-global-ev-demand-accelerates-1139863

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
