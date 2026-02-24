The Elsevier Foundation: Five Trailblazing Women Scientists from the Global South Receive 2026 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award for Sustainable Energy

Recognizing visionary leadership in sustainable energy, the awards spotlight women scientists transforming communities in lower-income countries

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- United by a commitment to advancing human progress, 5 pioneering scientists who are shaping the future of sustainable energy have been awarded the 2026 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards for Early-Career Women Scientists from the global South. Announced ahead of International Women's Day (8 March), this year's awardees have harnessed their expertise to advance UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 7: ensuring access to affordable, reliable and sustainable energy for all.

The 2026 winners' research demonstrates the power of collaboration and innovation in tackling urgent energy challenges. From solar-powered refrigeration for rural health centers, to geospatial modelling for forecasting community energy demand, these scientists are driving meaningful change in their regions. Their achievements go beyond the laboratory, and each have demonstrated remarkable dedication to mentorship, inclusion and supporting their communities.

Luisa Echeverria King, President of the Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD) said "These five outstanding scientists demonstrate how scientific leadership can drive meaningful responses to the energy challenges faced by their communities. Through their work, they are not only generating solutions but also positioning themselves as role models and points of reference for other women across their regions, fostering pathways of leadership, collaboration, and long-term impact."

The 2026 award winners:

Cristina DOMINGUEZ , Guatemala: Engineering sciences

, Guatemala: Engineering sciences Fadia ALHAJ HUSSIEN , Syria: Chemical sciences

, Syria: Chemical sciences Duleeka Sandamali GUNARATHNE , Sri Lanka: Engineering sciences

, Sri Lanka: Engineering sciences Tabitha Awuor AMOLLO , Kenya: Physics

, Kenya: Physics Victoire Ghafi KONDI AKARA, Togo: Physics

"Together OWSD, the Elsevier Foundation, and these pioneering women are expanding the possibilities of sustainable energy for least developed communities- emphasizing the vital role of women scientists in advancing the global energy transformation through well-deserved recognition and visibility". said Ylann Schemm, Executive Director of the Elsevier Foundation. sustainable energy for communities everywhere - emphasizing the vital role of women in advancing global energy transformation.".

Since 2013, the OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award has championed the achievements of 84 women scientists from over 38 countries across the global South. Each recipient receives a cash prize of USD $5,000 and a travel grant to a leading international conference supporting their professional growth and collaboration.

Past honorees have been recognized by media worldwide, connected with national leaders, taken on leadership roles in science and technology, and received further accolades, including the L'OREAL-UNESCO For Women in Science Fellowships.

Short bios and quotes from the 2025 winners are below. Long bios are available upon request.

Cristina DOMINGUEZ - Project Manager and Country Director (Guatemala), NRECA International

"Receiving this award is deeply meaningful to me and reinforces my commitment to translating science and evidence into transformative solutions that scale reliable, sustainable, and inclusive energy access for underserved communities. It inspires me to empower the next generation of leaders - especially women and young scientists - to shape the future of energy access as a driver of opportunity and development."

Dr. Cristina Dominguez is a civil engineer from Guatemala whose research and leadership advance sustainable energy access and SDG7 across Latin America and beyond. She pioneered geospatial modelling to forecast rural energy demand, led the development of open-source energy access modelling tools, and has delivered capacity building for policymakers, researchers, community members, women and youth. Cristina is a full member and former Executive Committee Secretary of OWSD Guatemala, committed to bridging science, policy, and community action for access to clean, affordable energy.

Fadia ALHAJ HUSSIEN - Lecturer and Researcher, Hama University

"Receiving the 2026 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Award is a profound honor for me as a Syrian scientist working in a country emerging from years of conflict. In post-war contexts such as Syria, access to affordable and sustainable energy is essential for recovery, resilience, and development. This recognition reinforces my commitment to advancing green and sustainable chemistry solutions that transform local resources and industrial waste into clean energy opportunities. I hope this award will amplify the impact of my research, support scientific capacity-building, and inspire young women scientists to contribute to sustainable development in challenging environments."

Dr. Fadia Alhaj Hussien is an organic chemist from Syria, specializing in green and sustainable chemistry. Her research focuses on recycling steel industry waste into catalysts for clean hydrogen and biofuel production, advancing affordable and sustainable energy solutions. Fadia mentors students in AI-assisted catalyst design, collaborates with industry, and leads environmental awareness initiatives, empowering her community toward a more sustainable future.

Duleeka Sandamali GUNARATHNE - Senior Lecturer, Department of Chemical and Process Engineering, University of Moratuwa

"This award is an inspiration that highlights the role of women in the sustainable energy sector. I'm grateful to the mentors who shaped my journey, and I remain committed to mentoring the next generation of sustainable energy researchers. I hope this recognition encourages more women in STEM to push boundaries and lead with confidence in shaping the future."

Dr. Duleeka Sandamali Gunarathne is a chemical and process engineer from Sri Lanka, specializing in bioenergy systems. Her research focuses on biomass thermochemical conversion technologies, and she is committed to sustainable energy education. Duleeka has pioneered practical solutions for clean energy, mentored future professionals, and contributed as a technical expert to national and international energy initiatives.

Tabitha Awuor AMOLLO - Lecturer and Researcher, Egerton University

"I am humbled to be a recipient of this prestigious award. It's a privilege to be recognized for meaningfully impacting society with energy solutions. Thank you for recognizing my contribution. It has been a collaborative effort that radiated from many: my students; scientific colleagues; mentors; and collaborators. The award is not only a recognition but also a motivation to continue with the walk and to rededicate our intellectual efforts to solving societal challenges."

Dr. Tabitha Awuor Amollo is a physicist and materials scientist from Kenya, specializing in solar energy conversion and thin film technology. Her research focuses on developing cost-effective, high-performance solar cells and translating these innovations into community solutions, such as solar-powered refrigeration for rural health centers. Tabitha mentors women and students in STEM, leads a photovoltaics research lab, and collaborates internationally to drive affordable, clean energy for Africa.

Victoire Ghafi KONDI AKARA - Resident Researcher in Climate Sciences, African Institute for Mathematical Sciences Research and Innovation Centre (AIMS RIC)

"I am deeply honored by this award, which reflects a collective journey, from energy science to policy action, dedicated to advancing inclusive, evidence-based systems that expand access to reliable and sustainable energy across Africa. Guided by mentors who opened pathways for me, I hope this recognition enables me to continue serving as a role model and to inspire more young people, especially young women, to pursue science that delivers tangible solutions for communities."

Dr. Victoire Ghafi Kondi Akara is a Togolese climate-energy scientist based in Kigali, Rwanda. With over 11 years' experience, her work focuses on electricity-demand modelling, renewable integration, and energy-sector MRV systems supporting SDG7 in Africa. She is a Resident Researcher at AIMS-RIC, contributes to national and regional energy policies, supports African Union efficiency initiatives, and mentors emerging STEM leaders. Her work bridges science, policy, and community impact to advance reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions.

About OWSD

The Organization for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD) provides research training, career development and networking opportunities for women scientists throughout the developing world. OWSD has more than 10,500 members and runs various programs, including the PhD fellowship programme with over 400 successful graduates from Least Developed Countries and sub-Saharan Africa, as well as an Early Career fellowship programme providing research grants, with over 100 fellows and alumnae, and a Master's scholarship for refugee women scientists launched in 2024. OWSD is the only international forum to unite women scientists from the developing world with the objective of strengthening their role in the development process and promoting their representation in scientific and technological leadership. OWSD is a programme unit of UNESCO and is affiliated with The World Academy of Science (TWAS). It is based in Trieste, Italy, with 57 national chapters throughout the developing world. www.owsd.net

About The Elsevier Foundation

The Elsevier Foundation contributes a million USD a year to non-profit organizations through partnerships which incubate new approaches, highlight inequities, and catalyse change toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Funded by Elsevier, a global information analytics company specializing in science and health, the Elsevier Foundation is part of Elsevier's wider corporate responsibility program. By leveraging Elsevier's networks and unique insights in content, data and analytics, the Elsevier Foundation is able to expand its impact in gender, health, climate action and reduced inequalities. Since 2005, the Elsevier Foundation has contributed over $19 million in grants to over 100 partners in 70 countries around the world. In addition, the Elsevier Foundation offers a special fund to support disaster relief, matching employees' donations, and volunteering to enable employees to work closely with Foundation partners and support their communities. www.elsevierfoundation.org/

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global leader in advanced information and decision support. For over a century, we have been helping advance science and healthcare to advance human progress. We support academic and corporate research communities, doctors, nurses, future healthcare professionals and educators across 170 countries in their vital work. We do this by delivering mission-critical insights and innovative solutions that combine trusted, evidence-based scientific and medical content with cutting-edge AI technologies to help impact makers achieve better outcomes. We champion inclusion and sustainability by embedding these values into our products and culture, working with the communities that we serve. The Elsevier Foundation supports research and health partnerships around the world.

Elsevier is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.elsevier.com and follow us on social media @ElsevierConnect.

