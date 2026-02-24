Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.02.2026
Von Polen bis Virginia Beach- zündet hier der nächste Smallcap-Turbo?
WKN: 860853 | ISIN: US9311421039 | Ticker-Symbol: WMT
24.02.2026 13:38 Uhr
Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Announces Major Be Water Expansion in Walmart Stores Across the Southeast

MARION, NC / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2026 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square-foot bottling facility in Marion, North Carolina, and producer of the premium artesian spring water brand Be Water, today announced a major expansion of its distribution within Walmart throughout the Southeastern United States. Be Water will soon be available in a significantly larger number of Walmart stores in the region, supported by increased and more frequent purchase orders.

This rollout builds on consistent sales growth and strong retail performance in existing Walmart locations, where Be Water has established steady demand as a premium hydration option. The expanded store footprint and higher order cadence reflect Walmart's ongoing confidence in the brand and reinforce Greene Concepts' established position in major national retail channels.

Be Water is sourced from a pristine artesian aquifer in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, delivering clean, crisp, naturally balanced hydration that aligns with active, health-conscious lifestyles. Available in convenient formats, the brand continues to gain traction through reliable supply and quality.

"Our strengthened partnership with Walmart underscores the sustained appeal of Be Water in the marketplace," said Lenny Greene, President and CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "The broader Southeastern presence, combined with rising purchase frequency, drives greater brand visibility and consistent retail momentum. This expansion solidifies our distribution strength in a key regional market and supports continued nationwide progress."

The increased Walmart footprint is expected to:

  • Deepen market penetration across the Southeast

  • Sustain higher recurring order volumes

  • Bolster overall retail performance

Follow Greene Concepts, Inc. on Social Media at: X - @GreeneConcepts, Facebook - @inkw2025, Instagram - Greene Concepts, Inc. and Be Water

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Greene Concepts, Inc.
Investor Relations
IR@greeneconcepts.com

SOURCE: Greene Concepts Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/greene-concepts-announces-major-be-water-expansion-in-walmart-st-1139135

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
