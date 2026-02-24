Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - Bravada Gold Corporation (TSXV: BVA) (FSE: BRTN) ("Bravada" or the "Company") reports that board of directors of the Company has recommended and authorized a consolidation of the Company's outstanding common shares on the basis of eight (8) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"). There are currently 229,262,645 common shares issued and outstanding and, upon completion of the Consolidation, there will be approximately 28,657,771 common shares issued and outstanding.

On March 2, 2026, the Company's shares will commence trading on a consolidated basis on the TSX Venture Exchange with new CUSIP 10567D303 and ISIN CA10567D3031. The Company's name will not be changed in connection with this Consolidation.

The Company's management believes that the Consolidation will result in greater investor interest, improved trading liquidity and will facilitate future financing of the Company. The Company will send shareholders a letter of transmittal when the Consolidation has taken effect instructing shareholders to surrender the certificates evidencing their pre-Consolidation common shares for replacement certificates representing post-Consolidation common shares. The Consolidation is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Status of the Wind Mountain PFS Study

President Joe Kizis provides an update on the PFS program for the Wind Mountain project in northwestern Nevada, "Subsequent to our Resource Update in September 2025, we have arranged for several independent contractors to conduct updated studies necessary for the PFS, and ultimately for renewed mine permitting. Underway or expected to begin over the coming months includes mine planning and design, metallurgy, archaeology, biology/wildlife, hydrology, and detailed resource evaluation to convert the small amount of In-pit Inferred Resource to Indicated Resource, which could be converted to Probable Reserve by a successful PFS. Being a past-producing open-pit/heap-leach mining operation, and having been successfully reclaimed, there is a large amount of historic data to be drawn upon to reduce costs compared to a virgin deposit."

About Bravada

Bravada is a long-established exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-quality properties in Nevada, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Utilizing a modified joint-venture business model, Bravada has successfully identified and advanced properties with the potential to host high-margin deposits while successfully attracting partners to fund later stages of project development. Bravada's value is underpinned by a substantial gold and silver resource with a positive PEA study conducted in 2022 on a Phase I portion of the Wind Mountain deposit, and additional Phases are being evaluated for the project as part of an ongoing Pre-Feasibility Assessment. In addition, the Company has significant upside potential from possible new discoveries at its other exploration properties.

Since 2005, the Company has signed 33 earn-in joint-venture agreements for its properties with 20 publicly traded companies, as well as a similar number of property-acquisition agreements with private individuals. Bravada currently has eight projects in its portfolio, consisting of 782 claims for approximately 6,329 ha in two of Nevada's most prolific gold trends. Most of the projects host encouraging drill intercepts of gold and already have drill targets developed.

Several videos are available on the Company's website that describe Bravada's major properties, answering investors commonly asked questions. Simply click on this link:

https://bravadagold.com/projects/project-videos/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Joseph A. Kizis, Jr., Director, President, Bravada Gold Corporation

